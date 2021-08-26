Jesse Jo Stark Releases New Single 'A Pretty Place to Fall Apart'

Singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark released her intoxicating new single "A Pretty Place to Fall Apart" today via all digital and streaming platforms, which is also pegged to the upcoming Channel 4 drama series, Fracture. Jesse Jo plays Mya, a young musician trying to find her voice and place in the world.

Set in the backdrop of Le Rêve motel, a "dump" on the outskirts of LA, Fracture tells the story of youthful dreams that are made and broken. The show also stars Charles Melton (Riverdale), Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), and Ajani Russell (BETTY). The show will premiere on September 2.

Written by Jesse Jo, "A Pretty Place to Fall Apart" is a coming-of-age story that embraces reflection and accountability, while one learns to become comfortable in loneliness. The character embraces a young love that is raw and luster, while maturing and finding the joy in the power of creativity in expressing who one really is. All original music from the series will be compiled into a 4-track EP titled "A Pretty Place To Fall Apart", out September 2nd.

Jesse Jo states that the single is about how "loneliness can be beautiful. you find out a lot of weird things about yerself when yer left with only you. i wanted this tune to feel like that. with hopes of finding out and leaning into who you are and where you are in yer life. who yer meant to be. . love is sick.. and this is about all of it."

Listen to the track below.