Jess Kallen Releases Debut LP 'Exotherm'

LA’s Jess Kallen (they/them) has released their debut album Exotherm on New Professor Music. Earning acclaim spanning The Alternative, GLAAD, Buzzbands.LA, Tinnitist and more, it is a dynamic collection of soothing strums, sparkling finger plucks and booming choruses, through which Kallen maneuvers anger and confusion while holding room for silliness (and a soft spot for non-human critters).

Kallen puts themself under the microscope and celebrates emotional growth on final album single “Oolong” premiered with Under The Radar today.

They explain, “I’m proud of the way “Oolong” has helped me understand my own stubbornness, and hold it with humility and tenderness. A couple years on, a little conflict doesn’t seem to upend my life like it used to—so I have to believe that I’ve done some growing up since writing this song.”

On the new track and throughout the album, Kallen magnifies these small moments of lightness, exuding warmth and immediacy, tugging us towards something a little less lonely. Embracing subversiveness in life and lyrics, the songs pave a path of nimble metaphors interlaced with charming aphorisms—and a healthy dose of existential dread.

Hungrily gravitating toward the guitar at only five years old due to the influence of their dad loosely playing at home, they are a Teaching Artist with the Young Musicians Foundation and play in various rock and pop projects, including Rosie Tucker, Alex Lahey and Temme Scott. Don’t miss Jess Kallen’s Exotherm album release show at Club Tee Gee in LA on June 26!

Photo Credit: Adrian Vega Albela Osorio