Jermare Harrison Returns With Nostalgic EP 'Back in Time'

Representing a thrilling "new" creative direction for Jermare, Back in Time is a six song EP inspired by one of music history's most recognizable decades: the 1980s. The pop/R&B project is a mix of decade appropriate dance tracks and adult contemporary ballads.

The rising singer-songwriter and actor shares "I don't want this project to only sound inspired by the eighties, but like it was actually made in the eighties. That music is so timeless to me, and many of my favorite artists started their careers during that moment in music. Even though I was not alive in those years, that era just resonates with me ever so deeply. I tried my best to do it justice."

Back in Time will be the singer's second EP since 2019's Moments, and will feature previously released singles "Hide Your Love", "Dawn", and "One Heart". All six songs were penned by Jermare, but he shares production credits with Negative Zero and Christian Rössle.

The EP will be available for pre-order on July 26, ahead of its full release for streaming and downloading on August 27.