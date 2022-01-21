Jeremiah Moon Releases Debut EP 'Sputnik'

Seattle-based singer/songwriter/classically-trained cellist and illustrator Jeremiah Moon has released his debut EP 'Sputnik' via Enci Records (The Joy Formidable, Beach Goons, Fences).

Jeremiah says, "Sugarbrain is a word from the back of my brain, a tic to hold onto when the lights go out. There have been moments in my life where things felt like they might keep getting worse without ever turning around. So far, luckily, that fear has been found hollow every time. "his song was written to myself as a way to reckon with that feeling when it swings back around."

The tracks that make up the 'Sputnik' EP were recorded with friend and producer Adam Black in a remote cabin in Florence, OR. "We laid down the main tracks during this time and pieced together the rest of the EP and arrangements over the next couple of years," he explains.

Moon's music bears the mark of the musicians that inspired it, channeling the energy of a diverse list of influences that range from Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Thom Yorke, Blake Mills, Sufjan Stevens, Claude Debussy, and Nick Cave, to Mahler, Dvorak, Stravinsky, Ravel, and the poetry of Christian Wiman, all while simultaneously carving its own path.

The son of a classically trained violinist mother, Moon would start taking cello lessons at age 7, playing music (solo, chamber music, and orchestra) all through high school.

After graduating, Moon studied cello performance at Boston University. He recalls, "I started writing my first songs when I was home on summer vacations."

In 2013, Jeremiah moved to Seattle and started accompanying guitarists for live shows and recording sessions, as well as working on his illustration skills and building a portfolio of his work. He says, "I started seriously working on songwriting in 2018 after being challenged by a friend to take myself more seriously as an artist. The 5 songs on my EP were a direct result of the momentum from this burst of inspiration."

Listen to the new EP here: