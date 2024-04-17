Jenny Don't And The Spurs Drop Single 'Unlucky Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jenny Don't And The Spurs have just dropped their latest single ahead of the relese of their forthcoming album.

The opening cadence of Jenny Don’t and the Spurs’ latest single “Unlucky Love” hints at the country band’s indie rock past brilliantly. Palm-muted, chunky guitar and picked electric bass invoke one thing before the tremolo-laden, western-sounding strums usher in Don’t’s evocative opening line, “I know it’s not me when you say you’re falling in love.”

While writing “Unlucky Love,” Don’t says she was listening to a lot of prolific producer and songwriter Lee Hazlewood. “I have always been captivated by his songwriting and how he weaves feelings of nostalgia, despair, and hope into his songs,” she says. “His blend of self-deprecation and romanticism strikes a chord, particularly the universal experience of loving someone who loves another. Yet, despite this reality, we find ourselves lost in daydreams about them.”

If these daydreams were transformed into a song, this is how Jenny Don’t and the Spurs envisioned them. Swirling verses not quite repeating themselves cascade over each other, the narrator reminding herself, “I know it’s not me.” The song’s heartbreakingly positive, sweetly sung refrain breaks the daydream just in time for the rock and roll band to make another appearance in the guitar-forward bridge. “I’m just a fool, unlucky in love. At least I’m something.”

More About Broken Hearted Blue

With their exciting new album, Broken Hearted Blue, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs—Jenny Don’t (vocals/guitar), Kelly Halliburton (bass), Christopher March (guitar), and Buddy Weeks (drums)—present ten dynamic songs that channel the essence of the Northwest’s music sounds while evoking the nostalgia of the Western frontier. Produced by Collin Hegna (Brian Jonestown Massacre, Federale), this album is a testament to Hegna's meticulous craftsmanship. With his guidance, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have created a musical tapestry that highlights each member's talents.

“On this album, Kelly and I collaborated more closely than ever, shaping most of the musical parts together,” reflecting on their growth both as a couple and as a band. Jenny expresses, "We're just fed up with mainstream music's repetitive nature and the confines of genres. Each of us brings our own musical flavors to the table, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over conformity. Our music pulls from a variety of genres, which can be a bit tricky to define. But Collin really nailed it, capturing our blend of country, rock and roll, with that added touch of Western charm."

Broken Hearted Blue is a significant milestone, as it marks Buddy Weeks' debut on drums. The loss of longtime drummer Sam Henry (The Wipers, Poison Idea, Napalm Beach) to cancer in 2022 was a devastating blow that would have halted many bands. However, instead of slowing down, the Spurs intensified their touring and recording efforts, determined to honor Sam's legacy by forging ahead with their musical journey. The album track “Bones in the Sand” draws from that profound experience and the resilience found amidst it.

Broken Hearted Blue Tracklist:

Flying High

Pain In My Heart

Jealous Heart

Sidewinder

Unlucky Love

Broken Hearted Blue

You’re What I Need

One More Night

My Baby’s Gone

Bones In The Sand

Catch Jenny Don’t and the Spurs On Tour:

4/17 - Blue Lake, CA - Logger Bar

4/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

4/19 - Redding, CA - IOOF Hall

4/20 - Portland, OR - One Moto Show

5/16 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

5/17 - Vancouver BC - Green Auto

5/18 - Everette, WA - Fisherman’s Village Festival

5/19 - Vashon Island, WA - Summer Music Series

5/23 - Portland, OR - Cravin’ Gravy Social Club

5/24 - Spokane, WA - Nyne

5/25 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

5/26 - Spearfish, SD - The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center

5/28 - Minneapolis, MN - “Uptown”

5/29 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

5/30 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald’s Side Bar

5/31 - Mosinee, WI - Lamplight Sessions

6/1 - Green Bay, WI - Rock N’ Roll Land

6/3 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

6/4 - Yorkville, IL - The Law Office Pub

6/5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

6/6 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

6/8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

6/9 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

6/10 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

6/11 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Fouf

6/12 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

6/13 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

6/14 - Albany, NY - Fuse Box

6/16 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

6/17 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

6/19 - Baltimore, MD - Holy Frijoles

6/20 - Pittsburg, PA - Club Cafe

6/21 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

6/23 - Chicago, IL - Motoblot

6/24 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

6/25 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

6/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

6/27 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

7/5 - Riaza, ESP - Huercasa Festival

7/6 - Gierle, BE - Sjock Festival

7/8 - Bonn, DE - Kult 41

7/9 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

7/10 - Groningen, NL - Vera

7/11 - Koln, DE - EDP

7/12 - Oberhausen, DE - Static Roots Festival

7/13 - Emmen, NL - Roots, Ribs & Blues Festival

7/14 - Aachen, DE - Rockstar HQ

For all tour dates and ticket information, please visit HERE.

More about Jenny Don’t and the Spurs:

Emerging from the Pacific Northwest, over the past decade Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have built a reputation as hardworking and musically-driven stalwarts of the Country Western scene. Despite facing challenges like Jenny's vocal surgery in 2019 and the loss of drummer Sam Henry to cancer in 2022, they've remained resilient and fully committed to their musical journey. With a fierce DIY ethos, they've independently released the majority of their 13 albums on their own label, cultivating a vast international following through extensive tours across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and performances in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Mexico. In 2021, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs garnered attention with their album Fire On The Ridge, a collaboration with Fluff and Gravy Records that topped the Alt-Country charts. Their achievements included receiving the coveted "2023 Outlaw Group" award at Dale Watson's Ameripolitan Award Ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee. During this period, they also joined Charley Crockett for multiple dates on his American West tour, before captivating audiences at the Out On The Weekend Fest in Melbourne, Australia. Jenny Don’t and the Spurs remain committed to pursuing their passion with their upcoming release Broken Hearted Blue, slated to debut on June 14th, 2024, via Fluff and Gravy Records.