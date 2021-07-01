Jehkai Releases New Emotive Trap Cut 'This Ain't the Life'

Compton, CA rapper Jehkai has announced today's premiere of powerful new single "This Ain't The Life," available now HERE. The emotive trap cut is also joined by an official music video starring Jehkai and streaming now HERE.

"This Ain't The Life" sees Jehkai detailing the hardships of growing up in poverty from being homeless to losing loved ones to gang violence. Produced by HoodWithAnotha1 (Boosie Badazz, OBN Jay) and JM Productions Worldwide, the track reveals another side to the up-and-coming Compton emcee, with his vocal abilities and meditative bars at the forefront.

Jehkai made his Atlantic Records debut earlier this month with the summer-ready banger, "Frostbite (Feat. Bankroll Freddie)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an official music video - which features the two rappers flexing their ice, throwing bands, and driving sportscars - is streaming now via YouTube HERE.

Jehkai's music feels like a tour through his hometown of Compton, CA. The 19-year-old rapper, singer, and artist was born the sixth of eight kids and immediately understood hardship, living in the projects with his grandmother, and eventually in a van. Nevertheless, he immersed himself in music, listening to everyone from Michael Jackson to Tupac to Drake. Jehkai dropped his first independent single, "The Field," in 2020 and honed his signature style on follow-up "Glory To God," blending new age street rap, impressive pitch, and vocal acrobatics.

Since then, Jehkai has been steadily building momentum on SoundCloud with his weekly Free the Pain Preacher Fridays drops, garnering more than 1.2M streams with such tracks as "True Colors," "Steal Me," "Life Goes On," "Trenches," "Dead Homies," and "Gang Signs."

"When you listen to me, I hope you relate and want to hear the next chapter," Jehkai says. "I want you to think. I want you to cry. I want you to feel my pain and maybe, because of it, feel better."

Listen here: