Jeffery James Lends Vocals To New Trailer For ID@XBOX Game Pass

Watch the commercial below!

Pop-crooner, Jeffrey James, is lending his voice to the latest track with LÒNIS, "Ready For Somethin' New." Matched with Jeffrey's powerful and captivating vocals, the fast-tempo track was tapped by XBOX for their ID@XBOX Game Pass trailer released during this year's GamesCom, announcing their latest line-up of video games available on the popular subscription service.

"'Ready for Somethin' New' being in the new XBOX Game Pass Trailer is the perfect combo. The song, a collab with the band LÒNIS, was an escape from my usual 'Jeffrey James' project and sound. And video games have always been my escape from the real world - a way to get out of my own head and explore new worlds for a while. Watching two of my favorite pastimes come together is a dream come true!," says Jeffrey.

Recently, Jeffrey released his latest single, "Like Love." The song was introduced as a double-release with the infectious FutureTrips Remix leading as a quintessential summertime groove and the original version, serving as an emotive stripped-down piano ballad. The song, which depicts the emotional toll of an ending relationship, and its accompanying music video set a beautiful vulnerability that is universally relatable.

Fans of the hit NBC songwriting competition series, Songland, may remember Jeffrey from his stirring performance of his song, "We Can Be Heroes," in the episode featuring Country music icon, Martina McBride. Jeffrey was paired with powerhouse musician and Songland producer-panelist, Ryan Tedder to creatively adapt the song to fit McBride. Under Tedder's mentorship, Jeffrey was shown a masterclass in not only songwriting but also effective collaboration where they were able to bridge their ideas in an open and honest way.

Watch the trailer here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles