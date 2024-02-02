Jazzy Unveils Single 'Shooting Star'

Continuing her ascent as one of dance music's most prominent new artists, Irish DJ and vocalist, Jazzy unveils her single “Shooting Star” via Astralwerks Records.

“Shooting Star” was initially an exclusive to the vinyl of her celebrated debut EP, Constellations, but due to popular demand, the track has finally made its way onto streaming services on an expanded version of the EP.

Jazzy has rapidly become the face of contemporary Irish Dance music. After breaking through last year with the phenomenal success of the Constellations EP, which has racked up 140 million streams, the rising artist will hit the road in the Europe on a six-city headline tour.

Her debut single “Giving Me” reached number one in Ireland She is the first Irish woman to do so in 14 years which established her as a global ambassador for her homegrown music scene. The track continued to rise, reaching number three on the UK Official Singles Chart and earning over 116 million streams worldwide. Deservedly, “Giving Me” has been nominated for ‘Best International Song' at this year's BRIT Awards.

The South-Dublin raised artist found her love of music at a young age while training as a classical violinist and simultaneously listening to house and hip-hop music. Jazzy is an incredibly skilled writer, who has built a community around her sound through her ‘GEWAH' DJ mixes on Soundcloud.

She first reached the ears of music fans through her appearance on dance-duo Belters Only “Make Me Feel Good,” another Irish number one single which went top 5 in the UK. Jazzy has already received early support from the likes of MTV Push, Capital FM, Soundcloud Ascending. Notion declared, “Jazzy is just getting started” while Wonderland defined Jazzy as “a key figure in the Irish dance scene.”