Jax Drops New Single 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Jax kicks off 2022 with her swooning new single "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," available now via Atlantic Records alongside a charmingly comic music video directed by Damian Fyffe (Jonas Brothers, Drake). Co-written by Jax and produced by Mark Nilan Jr (Lady Gaga, Trey Songz), the song pays homage to a tumultuous dating past that paved the way to greener pastures.

"'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' is an ode to my relationship history. Instead of being upset about the mistakes I've made or the guys I made them with, I wanted to write something about how much I can appreciate the wrong things because they led me to the right thing!" - JAX

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before" follows an incredible year for Jax, arriving on the heels of her heartwarming ballad "Like My Father" which has amassed over 80 million streams and was crowned amongst "the best father-daughter dance songs of all time" by The Knot. Meanwhile, her nostalgia-fueled anthem "90s Kids" received over 1 million weekly streams for 21 consecutive weeks and label-debut single "Ring Pop" yielded high-profile appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Access Hollywood & more.

Raised in New Jersey by way of New York, Jax got her start by performing a wide variety of genres and in bands growing up. At the age of 18, she developed cancer above her vocal cords, which returned following a couple months of remission right as she relocated to Los Angeles in pursuit of her music. Left unable to sing herself, Jax turned to songwriting for others and found industry success behind-the-scenes.

As her ability to perform returned, Jax needed to pivot yet again when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. This time she turned to TikTok, posting a hilarious response to the pop gem "Stacy's Mom" from "Stacy's Mom's Perspective" which exploded with nearly 9 million views in just a few months and follow-ups including "Update from Avril Lavigne & Sk8er Boi 18 years later." She continued to go viral a dozen or more times over, eventually amassing over 8 million followers on the platform and over 120 million "likes" to date. Meanwhile her top performing video, "From The Kid I Babysit's Perspective" has garnered a tremendous 113 million views. With a massive online audience under her belt, Jax began sharing her own original music in late 2020 to an overwhelmingly positive response - ultimately leading to her signing with Atlantic Records for her forthcoming debut full-length.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here: