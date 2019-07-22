Jax Anderson Announces Tour with Bishop Briggs, Miya Folick

Jax Anderson (previously known as "Flint Eastwood") is a Detroit-based alt-pop artist who has dominated stages around the world. Anderson's DIY ethos runs deep, as she writes, records, designs, and directs everything she releases. She's had US national tours with PVRIS, Misterwives, & Poppy, two US headlining tours, European and Australian support runs (Foster The People, Sigrid), and has played festivals around the world including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Sasquatch, Summerfest, Falls Fest, Les Escales, and more. Re-mastered in July 2019, "Queen" was originally the standout single from Anderson's Broke Royalty EP, a 2017 release by NYC-based standout label Neon Gold Records and Different Recordings/PIAS (Europe) and Dew Process (ANZ). "Queen" was written to be a victorious rallying cry for all who are women-identifying.

"I wrote Queen to be the answer to all the doubts you ever have. In those moments you second guess yourself, Queen reminds you who you are and all that you are capable of. When insecurities creep in, cue the horn section, stand as tall as a city, and light those anxieties on fire. You were made for this."

- Jax Anderson on "Queen"

"Queen," which debuted on BBC Radio1, has been streamed millions of times around the world, and reached #2 most-played on Triple Jradio in Australia where Jax has had a #1 Most Played and four straight songs in high rotation. Jax Anderson is currently finishing new music that will release in fall 2019 via Neon Gold Records, and she just announced a dream-come-true fall tour in North America with Bishop Briggs and Miya Folick.

Jax Anderson live:

* = Bishop Briggs + Miya Folick

October 11, 2019 - Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall*

October 12, 2019 - Montreal, Quebec - Club Soda*

October 15, 2019 - New York, New York - Webster Hall*

October 16, 2019 - Boston, Massachusetts - House of Blues*

October 18, 2019 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The Fillmore*

October 19, 2019 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

October 22, 2019 - Atlanta, Georgia - Tabernacle*

October 23, 2019 - Orlando, Florida - The Plaza Live*

October 25, 2019 - New Orleans, Louisiana - Voodoo Music

October 26, 2019 - Dallas, Texas - Canton Hall*

October 27, 2019 - Austin, Texas - Stubb's Bar-B-Q*

October 29, 2019 - Phoenix, Arizona - The Van Buren*

November 1, 2019 - Los Angeles, California - The Wiltern*

November 2, 2019 - San Francisco, California - The Warfield*

November 4, 2019 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom*

November 5, 2019 - Portland, Oregon - Crystal Ballroom*

November 6, 2019 - Seattle, Washington - Showbox SoDo*

November 8, 2019 - Salt Lake City, Utah - The Complex*

November 10, 2019 - Kansas City, Missouri - The Truman*

November 12, 2019 - St. Paul, Minnesota - Palace Theatre*

November 13, 2019 - St. Louis, Missouri - The Pageant*

November 15, 2019 - Chicago, Illinois - Riviera Theatre*

November 16, 2019 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Rave*

November 17, 2019 - Detroit, Michigan - Majestic Theatre*

Photo credit: Goodpals





