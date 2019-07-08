Jason Derulo Joins Forces With Farruko To Release New Single MAMACITA

Global multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo releases new single "Mamacita" featuring Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Farruko.

Stream "Mamacita" here!

The music video for "Mamacita" (coming soon) was directed by Jason and features Puerto Rican powerhouse Farruko and Emma Slater from Dancing with the Stars.

Jason is continuing his string of international festival appearances across Europe and makes his way back to the U.S. on September 1st for his Champlain Valley Fair/Budweiser Concert Series performance in Essex Junction, VT.

Watch the lyric video here:

Previously announced, Jason will join the star studded cast (Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden) in the film adaptation of Cats, which hits the big screen on December 20th from Universal Pictures.

With 130 million records sold worldwide, Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse singer, songwriter, and entertainer whose most recent hit "Goodbye" with David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj and Willy William has over 173 million streams on Spotify alone. Jason's single "Colors," the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has over 221 million streams across all platforms. His breakout single "Whatcha Say" has now earned 5x platinum status while "Talk Dirty," "Want To Want Me" and "Ridin' Solo" [feat. 2 Chainz] have reached quadruple-platinum status. "Wiggle" [feat. Snoop Dogg] went triple-platinum, and "Trumpets" and "In My Head" earned double-platinum certifications. Platinum singles include "Marry Me," "The Other Side," "It Girl," "Get Ugly," and "Don't Wanna Go Home."

Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 15 billion overall and more than 5.7 billion YouTube views. At radio, his music has impacted a total audience of 22 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 4.4 billion spins. Jason was a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, is an investor in many enterprises, including Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher, and he has a partnership with Warner Chappell Music with his publishing company, Future History.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You