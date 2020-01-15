Jason Aldean Extends 2020 We Back Tour

Reigning ACM "Artist of the Decade" Jason Aldean announced details today behind the summer leg of his 2020 WE BACK TOUR as the run will launch in Toronto, ON, on July 17. Sponsored by Corona Light and named after Aldean's Top 10 and climbing lead single from his No. One selling album, 9 (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), the adrenaline-fueled run will continue with special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver. Citi is the official presale credit card for the 2020 WE BACK TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

2020 WE BACK TOUR Dates:



1/30/2020 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

1/31/2020 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

2/01/2020 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

2/06/2020 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

2/07/2020 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

2/08/2020 Fargo, N*E*R*D - Fargodome

2/13/2020 Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

2/14/2020 Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

2/15/2020 Wichita, KS - InTrust Bank Arena

2/20/2020 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

2/21/2020 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

2/27/2020 Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

2/28/2020 Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena

2/29/2020 Jonesboro, AR - First National Bank Arena

3/05/2020 Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

3/06/2020 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

3/07/2020 Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena

3/12/2020 Madison, WI - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3/13/2020 Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

3/14/2020 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/17/2020 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/23/2020 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/24/2020 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

7/25/2020 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

7/31/2020 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/01/2020 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/02/2020 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/13/2020 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/14/2020 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

8/15/2020 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/21/2020 Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

8/22/2020 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/23/2020 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28/2020 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11/2020 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

9/12/2020 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheater

9/17/2020 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater**

9/18/2020 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion**

9/19/2020 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

9/24/2020 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/25/2020 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/26/2020 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre**

Indicates Summer Leg Dates** Indicates Openers to be Announced

Before the newly added 22-city trek spans across the US and Canada through September, the multi-Platinum entertainer will launch the winter leg of his 2020 WE BACK TOUR on Jan. 30 at Columbia, SC's Colonial Life Arena with direct support Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver. Aldean's a card-carrying member of Country's elite headliners whose incendiary tours are nearing legendary status as he has sold over ten million tickets and is one of the first of few acts in the genre to sell-out multiple stadiums including UGA's Sanford Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, AT&T Stadium and Gillette Stadium.

After almost 15 years at the top of his format, three-time ACM "Entertainer of the Year" Jason Aldean has seen trends come and go. He's helped bring a few out of the shadows, like a Country-music Columbus making the mainstream's first contact with hard rock ("Hicktown"), hip-hop ("Dirt Road Anthem") and R&B ("Burnin' It Down"). But after all that time, he continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul - with the upcoming release of his ninth studio album 9 as the album's fiery lead single "We Back" rounds out the first-released songs, and "in characteristic Aldean fashion, it explodes into a hard-rock country anthem". As a dominant force on the charts, Aldean has scored 23 No. Ones at radio and is the only Country act in history to top the all-genre Billboard 200 four times (in a row, no less), while racking up 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold along the way.

Young's sophomore release, TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release and features current single "Catch" and lead chart-topping hit "Here Tonight," both which he co-wrote. TICKET TO L.A. follows his PLATINUM self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. Delivering five consecutive No. 1 hits with "In Case You Didn't Know" (5X PLATINUM), "Mercy" (2X PLATINUM), "Sleep Without You" (PLATINUM), "Like I Loved You" (PLATINUM) and "Here Tonight" (PLATINUM), Young was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship". He has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as "one of country's most consistent radio stars". Young has amassed more than 3 billion streams of his catalog globally.

Powerhouse vocalist Mitchell Tenpenny has fueled an undeniable breakout story with his Double Platinum-certified No. One hit, "Drunk Me," from his debut album Telling All My Secrets (Riser House/Columbia Nashville). The 11-song project released in late 2018 earned him that year's best first week showing for a major label country debut album. Mitchell welcomed the release with performances on NBC's "Today" and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," while "Drunk Me" has been lauded by the New York Times as one of the best songs 2018, and was featured in multiple Amazon Music "Most Played" and "Best Of" year-end lists. The song, which Mitchell co-wrote and co-produced, hit No. 1 on Nielsen's Country On-demand Audio Stream chart, has amassed more than 325 million streams since its release.

