Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building To Celebrate The Launch Of Thirty Seconds To Mars' 2024 Global Tour

Cclimbing from the Empire State Building in New York City, Oscar winning actor Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ monumental Seasons 2024 World Tour — an extensive run across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. This will be the band’s first headline tour in over 5 years. Full details on tour dates and ticketing information can be found below.
Leto, the band’s frontman, accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of the Empire State Building. Having always been fascinated with the incredible landmark since he was a child, he said “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.”
As an avid climber, the Empire State Building and the tour announcement carry the sentiment that anything is possible if we try.
The Empire State Building was recently rated the #1 attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor for the second consecutive year after a recent $165 million renovation of its legendary iconic Observatory.
The tour kicks off in Latin America with festival performances at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil along with Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico. The band then arrives in Europe for 28 shows in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.
The show then travels to North America where Mars will be joined by AFI along with support from Poppy and KennyHoopla across the 24 shows in major arenas and amphitheaters. Finally, the tour will conclude in Australia and New Zealand with four arena shows.
Multi-platinum selling artist Thirty Seconds to Mars, comprised of brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, makes a triumphant return with their sixth studio album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, released September 15th via Concord Records.
The album heralds a new era for the band, one that not only explores the darker sides of the human experience but the hope as well, an arresting reminder that even in the face of seemingly impossible obstacles, there is still beauty to be found in the world.
Lead single, “Stuck” officially debuted at #1 on the Alternative radio chart and scored a top 10 hit in Italy, marking the fastest chart climb of the band’s career. Sitting in the top three of the German airplay charts, the tour’s namesake and current single, “Seasons” asks if we can accept change as we move through the many different seasons of life.
EUROPE: General onsale for the Galicia, Spain show begins Wednesday, November 8 at 1pm local time. All other EU/UK shows go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.
NORTH AMERICA: Tickets will be available starting with a Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND: Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale begins on Monday, November 13 at 10am local time. Various presales will take place ahead of the general sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.
Mar 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza
Mar 15 – 17 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza
Mar 21 – 24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic
Mar 22 – 24 – Sāo Paulo, Brasil – Lollapalooza
Sat Mar 30 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
Tue Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Wed Apr 17 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Fri Apr 19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Sat Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Mon Apr 22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 23 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Apr 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri Apr 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Sat Apr 27 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Mon Apr 29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Wed May 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Thu, May 2 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sat May 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box
Thu May 9 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri May 10 – Bratislava, Slovakia – O’Nepela Arena
Sun May 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Mon May 13 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed May 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Thu May 16 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Sat May 18 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun May 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue May 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed May 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri May 24 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Sat May 25 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour Arena
Mon May 27 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed May 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
30 May – 1 June – Galicia, Spain – O Son do Camiño
*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla
Fri Jul 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*
Sat Jul 27 – Ridgefield, WA RV – Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
Tue Jul 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*
Wed Jul 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Fri Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
Sat Aug 03 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*
Tue Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*
Wed Aug 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
Fri Aug 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
Sat Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
Mon Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*
Wed Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*
Thu Aug 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*
Sat Aug 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
Sun Aug 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*
Tue Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*
Wed Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*
Fri Aug 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
Sat Aug 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Tue Aug 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*
Thu Aug 29 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
Fri Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*
Wed Sep 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Thu Sep 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Sep 14 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Sep 17 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage
Thu Sep 19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Photo Credit: Renan Ozturk
