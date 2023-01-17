Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'

The track comes ahead of his forthcoming dreamy EP Celeste, due out March 31.

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single "Beach Inside" out everywhere now, along with an accompanying visualizer, ahead of his forthcoming dreamy EP Celeste, due out March 31 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only.

After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available via janenoise.com.

"Beach Inside" premiered exclusively via Under the Radar, who wrote that the new single "conjures something more warm and intimate. Jane. draws the sound of the track inward, immersing the listener in a honeyed world of subtle beats, intimate production, and inviting vocal melodies.

Meanwhile, with his lyrics Jane. traces a search for peace and escape, dreaming of a place of perfect intimacy, one safe from the world's chaos." They add a note on the forthcoming album as a whole, saying, "Celeste finds Jane. delivering a set of hypnotic and tranquil meditations, diving into the spirituality infused within his art."

Jane.'s latest release "Beach Inside" immerses listeners in a peaceful sonic world through the singer's uniquely captivating vocals that offer one no choice but to be fully present with the music. Over three minutes and thirteen seconds, the singer aims to escape the chaos of everyday life in search of peace and purpose, and ultimately, trusts there could be more to life than what meets the eye.

The track opens with a soft, "I still believe there's something bigger than what we can see / Something inside of you lives inside me." In pursuit of a place of complete calm and harmony, Jane. explains the track, "is a song about peace. I can't help but deny the idea that this is it. Or what we see in this reality, is all this life has to offer. This chaos will not define my reality."

While the subject matter across the forthcoming project can be somber, "Beach Inside" includes bouncy production that subtly evokes the sense of joy the artist aims to find, painting a true portrait of the human condition.

Jane. continues, "This metaphorical "beach inside our heads'' is an escape. It's one of the first times I've experimented with groove for any Jane. projects. The song has a certain "joy" in the production that I wanted to almost avoid for this project, but I ended up feeling it was necessary to have on the project as it's such an important part of our human experience."

"Beach Inside" follows the previously shared, intimate and confessional lead single "Sun In My Eyes." The track sees Jane. release a long-held trauma that the musician has never before revealed in his music, one that recounts a time during his youth he was forced to quickly confront the preciousness of life.

"I was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident that showed me the preciousness of life in one quick moment. A moment that has never left me. Something I carry with me everyday of my life. It's insane that the sun, which is one of the most cherished and beautiful things in my life, was also the main catalyst to this accident, one of my most feared, and terrifying memories of my life. This song almost feels like a confession. Something so delicate and private, something that I am so fearful of being judged by. But it feels so important to share. It's a story that is as a part of me as my cultural identity. It's something I can't escape."

The title of the forthcoming five track EP, Celeste, is taken from the Latin word meaning "heavenly," and holds tracks that led the singer down a path towards further discovering himself, his pain, and his route to healing and subsequently, his spirituality.

Jane. explains, "It's a representation of my journey mentally traveling to the heavens to deal with this pain. To ask questions. To make confessions. To heal. To try and define how my spirituality plays into this pain." By sharing his own experiences of pain, Jane. hopes to help others better understand their struggles.

Jane. continues, "There's beautiful moments and songs on the project, but overall, it's something of a cry. It may even be a call for help. I have this recurring message of truth and honesty, and as I keep growing as a person, and growing as an artist, I keep feeling the need to share. To share what I find out as I grow. At this point I feel a responsibility to it."

Paraj Jain, the writer, producer and singer behind Jane., was raised between India and the U.S. to an Indian father and half-Black mother. The multiracial artist grew up bouncing between homes, unable to see himself reflected in media, and unsure where he fit in.

Now, through the latest iteration of his musical project Jane., a play on his last name, the musician is ready to reintroduce himself as he fully embraces his own identity, unpacking his lived experiences and further establishes his musical vision. leading with honesty and spirituality, meeting himself exactly where he is.

Jane.'s debut LP, What A Wonderful Time To Be Barely Alive arrived in 2021 and is a project that Jane. describes as made emotionally and almost physically in the clouds, and free from everything, unbound to anything. The album caught the attention of several tastemakers, including a spot on Spotify's Fresh Finds Indie playlist. EARMILK wrote the project's second single "For You, For Blue," is "Hypnotic from the start...The production feels reminiscent of Mazzy Star with the simple and spectral guitar melody."

Mundane Magazine described his debut single "Ingenue" as "...music that lasts, music that doesn't pander to taste and trend; rather, this is music that transcends trend, it has defined us and it continues to permeate our daily lives." American Pancake also praised the track, writing Jane.'s vocals are "lush and intimate vocal aesthetic with bouncy surfside melodies and a pop indie flavor..vibrant, lovely..."

In the Spring of 2022, Jane. joined indie-pop duo EXES on tour followed by a string of dates supporting English indie-pop artist Suki Waterhouse. Most recently, Jane. headlined a hometown solo show in December 2022 at Los Angeles' Resident. Now, in 2023, after completing another set of shows both supporting Waterhouse and playing in her live band, Jane. is gearing up to release his most honest, vulnerable work to date, one that is firmly grounded in reality as he embraces who he is today like never before.

Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.

The tranquil "Beach Inside," out now, finds Jane. retreating to the metaphorical beach inside his head where he discovers a true sense of peace and hope for the future while refusing to allow his current reality to rule what his life is or will become. Watch the visualizer here.

Celeste, the ethereal forthcoming EP, is due out March 31, and is available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Jane.'s final date supporting Suki Waterhouse is tonight in Salt Lake City, UT, with tickets on sale now. The previously shared confessional, intimate single "Sun In My Eyes" is out now along with its official lyric video. Keep up with Jane. on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, and stay tuned for much more to come from the rising singer-songwriter.

Watch the new visualizer here:



