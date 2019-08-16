Jamie Alimorad Releases Hope-Driven Single 'Brighter Days'

Acclaimed songwriter and pop vocalist Jamie Alimorad first grabbed our attention with his single "Not Ready To Say Goodbye". The seductive track brought back a moment of pop music we all missed. Now Alimorad officially released his new uplifting single, "Brighter Days".

Jamie Alimorad weaves a tale of personal struggle, and the light within that guides towards a better tomorrow. The production is rich, with a cavalry of elevating voices, and a summer vibe that is vibrant as the sun. The inspiring song is co-written with Grammy-nominee Gino Vannelli and produced by Grammy-nominee Ross Vannelli.

With this new release, Jamie Alimorad has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in a philanthropic effort to spread a message of community. "I wrote 'Brighter Days' for my friend who attempted several times. I had no idea what kind of struggle she was going through, and when she opened up to me, it broke my heart," Alimorad says. "We have kept our conversation open, but I couldn't shake the thought of how many other people are going through something similar. I felt the best way I could cast a wide net was through song."

Alimorad has also released Brighter Days t-shirts through TeePublic.com, with all proceeds going to the AFSP. They are available in nine colors, each with a unique distinction by the AFSP and each purchase comes with a free download of the song as well as an invite to participate in the music video shoot of "Brighter Days".

Jamie Alimorad's new single "Brighter Days" is now available on all digital stores and streaming platforms. T-shirts can be purchased at TeePub.com. You can learn more about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.

Next up for Jamie Alimorad is the music video for "Brighter Days"!

For More Information: www.jamiealimorad.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You