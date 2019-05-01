Jameszoo Announces Live Album MELKWEG Out 5/17, Shares Live Track

In 2017, Jameszoo opened Amsterdam Dance Event with a very special collaboration with Jules Buckley and the Grammy-Award winning Metropole Orkest at the iconic Melkweg concert hall. The recordings of this momentous collaboration, fittingly titled Melkweg, will be released via Brainfeeder on May 17th, 2019. Today, he shares live track "(rolrolrol)".

The magic and the chemistry in the room that evening was both exhilarating and heartwarming as Buckley - Chief Conductor of the Metropole Orkest since 2013 - led the 49-piece orchestra, plus Richard Spaven (drums); Niels Broos (organs, synths, Rhodes); Frank Wienk aka Binkbeats (percussion); John Dikeman (saxophone) and Mitchel van Dinther aka Jameszoo (electronics, synths and Wurlitzer) on a truly joyful journey, elevating compositions from van Dinther's 2016 album "Fool" to transcendental realms.

Listen to "(rolrolrol)" HERE

"This was as wonderful as it was frightening," says van Dinther. "I was in great hands being guided by Jules and the orchestra. Because of them, I could hear my compositions flower."

Jules Buckley describes the collaboration as "a really open and rewarding process. Mitchel's mind rolls in a different way and so, tapping the orchestra into those avenues - for me - created some really beautiful and unusual results I'm really proud of."

Jameszoo released his debut album Fool in 2016 via Brainfeeder. A curious, at times downright awkward, but thoroughly enjoyable blend of jazz and off kilter electronics, it was heralded by Pitchfork for its playful hybridity, free spirited character and innovation: "It bursts at the seams with ideas". The record featured cameos from two outright legends: Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai and pianist Steve Kuhn; bassist Thundercat; keyboardist Niels Broos and drummers Richard Spaven, andJulian Sartorius.





