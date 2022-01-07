Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James Qupid Releases 'Super Clean' Music Video

"Super Clean" combines R&B and Hip-Hop/Rap. The track is meant to be a fun, catchy song that embraces confidence.

Jan. 7, 2022  

The super talented James Qupid is back with a new music video for his single, "Super Clean," to kick off the new year. The self-produced track is laced with heavenly harmonies and bass thumping 808s. The vibey jam is brought to life with visuals from Oasis Imagery.

"Super Clean" combines R&B and Hip-Hop/Rap. The track is meant to be a fun, catchy song that embraces confidence. "'Super Clean' embodies what it means to be the flyest in the room," James Qupid explains. The music video is a clever rendition of the anthem, and features clean visuals and phenomenal dancing.

"Super Clean" showcases James Qupid's versatility with his smooth flow and silky vocals. The singer-songwriter and producer is only getting started in 2022. James Qupid is ready to take over this year. Go grab your best outfit, throw your shades on, and press play on "Super Clean."

