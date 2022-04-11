James Edwyn & The Borrowed Band Announce New Album

Last Night From Glasgow bring you the brand new album from Glasgow sextet James Edwyn and The Borrowed Band.

Following on from two critically acclaimed albums ('The Tower' - 2014 & 'High Fences' - 2018) the band are back with 'Highlights of the Low Nights' recorded and mixed by Paul Savage and featuring 12 slices of alt-country, indie/folk rock and roots orientated Americana featuring the straight from the heart, gospel tinged single 'Sometimes We Fade' and the upcoming single 'Hold On'.

The album will be out on limited edition vinyl and download on 27th May with a launch show at Nice n' Sleazy Glasgow on 28th May.