Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
James Brandon Lewis Releases New Album 'Eye of I' This Friday

James Brandon Lewis Releases New Album 'Eye of I' This Friday

Ahead of Friday’s release he has shared a new short documentary today.

Jan. 30, 2023  

A tenor saxophonist that has a "balanced a deep, gospel-informed spirituality with free-jazz abandon and hard-hitting funk-meets-hip-hop underpinnings" (via Rolling Stone), James Brandon Lewis is releasing his ANTI- Records debut 'Eye of I' this Friday.

This music swaps out the extra-musical research and cerebral high concepts of his critically acclaimed 'Jesup Wagon' and the aesthetic manifestos of 'An Unruly Manifesto' for a lean power trio of tenor sax, cello and drums that reaches for singable melodies and a simple punk-band-in-the-basement credo: Chasing energy. Above all else.

Ahead of Friday's release he has shared a new short documentary today, also called 'Eye of I', that is about his creative process and the making of this album. Watch it at the link below.

"It's important to know the fabric of an artist, you know?" Lewis says early in the doc. "What they go through day to day. How vulnerable you have to be to play this music."

'Eye Of I' is a record alive with the messy contrasts of life in the United States circa 2022 - dissonant one minute and graceful/prayerful the next; animated by anger and contention as well as the possibility of resolution; holding equal space for expressions of steadfast faith and wild spontaneous skronkage.

Lewis' melodic identity encompasses ancient and future, inside and outside, density and openness, church and street. He's a master of the short infectious motif, and like Sonny Rollins, devotes long expanses of his improvisation to the stretching and refracting and mutating of short phrases.

"James Brandon Lewis' solos are like a jumbo jet," enthuses Marc Ribot. "You need to give them plenty of runway space to take off and land. Because they're huge, not just in terms of sound, chops, soul, ideas, energy, and originality, (although they have all these in abundance), but because they're carrying a precious cargo: the living legacy of John Coltrane. I'm not talking about some skillful 'young lion's' reproduction of a historic jazz sound, but a young artist's courage to take up the spiritual challenge-to channel what needs to be channeled now."

Next month Lewis will co-headline a month-long run of tour dates with the postpunk group The Messthetics, an instrumental trio featuring guitarist Anthony Pirog, who is joined by former Fugazi members Joe Lally (bass) and Brendan Canty (drums). All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

2/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah#
2/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon#
2/24 - San Francisco, CA - SFJazz
2/25 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub#
2/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios#
2/27 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's#
3/12 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's#
3/13 - Toronto, ON - Drake Hotel#
3/14 - Erie, PA - JazzErie @ The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie#
3/15 - Chicago, IL - Constellation#
3/16 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records Cass Corridor#
3/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café#
3/18 - Washington D.C. - Black Cat#
3/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's#
3/20 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge#
3/30 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival 2023

# with The Messthetics



Ex-Doughboys Drummer Brock Pytel Releases Anemic Heart Single Photo
Ex-Doughboys Drummer Brock Pytel Releases 'Anemic Heart' Single
Brock Pytel, best known as the singing drummer for late 80's Montreal pop-punks The Doughboys, has just released his new solo single, Anemic Heart. The single is the follow-up to his 2022 single, Hurrah Hooray.
7Descent Releases New Single Prisoner Photo
7Descent Releases New Single 'Prisoner'
7Descent's new release 'Prisoner' keeps you locked in with their rock sound along with their dirty but rich guitar solos. The rock group's new project brings back that 90s sound that is rare to hear on the radio nowadays.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song Play Dumb Photo
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single Magic Potion Photo
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share