James Blunt Releases Video For New Single 'The Greatest'

Multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum British singer/songwriter James Blunt has shared a moving video his new single "The Greatest." The track is taken from his acclaimed sixth studio album Once Upon A Mind, with UK profits from the single in 2020 being donated to the NHS, to support the healthcare workers in the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Watch below!

A piano lead ballad, "The Greatest" is a heartfelt song with a universally positive message, featuring Blunt's poignant vocals and a moving string section. The Jacob Wise directed video stars "the young, the brave (and) the powerful" people Blunt sings about, as they selflessly assist in the fight against COVID-19.

"I originally wrote 'The Greatest' for my children as a message of hope for their future, amidst the mad world that we live in," Blunt commented. "But in the last few weeks the song for me has taken on new meaning, as I watch NHS workers, first responders and healthcare professionals worldwide battling the coronavirus. These people are our true heroes - they are the greatest, and we all must show them the gratitude that they truly deserve."

After flirting with electronica on his last album (2017's The Afterlove), James Blunt returns to what he does best on Once Upon A Mind, writing classic songs that touch both the heart and the head. The album sees Blunt collaborating with a variety of producers such as Steve Robson, Jimmy Hogarth and TMS - resulting in a freshness that resonates throughout the eleven-song collection, with highlights including first single "Cold" (with a music video mirroring the iconic "You're Beautiful" video fourteen years later), the poignant ballad "Monsters," pop-infused "5 Miles" and the country tinged "Halfway."

"I think this is the most honest album I have ever made" said Blunt. "'Back To Bedlam' was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut. And every song on this album represents something that I'm currently going through or have recently experienced. It's a very personal record, and I'm proud I can share it."

Blunt first captured the world's attention in 2005 with his 3x RIAA platinum-certified debut, Back To Bedlam, and its history-making 2x platinum-certified #1 single "You're Beautiful." The British tunesmith has since become one of the most popular singer/songwriters of the modern era, with total album sales now in excess of 23 million worldwide. He has also been the recipient of a remarkable range of top honors, including five GRAMMY nominations, two BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards (honoring British music and songwriters), and a host of MTV awards. Blunt has also earned viral acclaim for his hugely popular and extremely witty Twitter account, boasting over 1.9 million followers and growing (@jamesblunt). 2020 has also seen Blunt embark on a major UK and European headline tour, his first since performing on the North American leg of Ed Sheeran's ÷ Tour and international headline run in 2017.





