James Alphonse Reveals “What Are We Doing Here”

In his final year of high school in Hamilton, Ontario, James Alphonse received a diagnosis for a chronic illness that he thought would end his ability to perform. He disengaged from a lot of the activities that gave him pleasure until the community from his university and music scene encouraged him to return.

Their kind efforts to help him return have inspired him to make and perform music to foster those same community values that brought him back to songwriting.

Departing from previous rock, folk, and jazz projects, James immersed himself in sounds more reminiscent of Pop/R&B, although soul and rock remain inspirations.

After a three-year writing hiatus, James has released his new song, "What Are We Doing Here", with 80s video game synths, punchy chord progressions, and catchy guitar riffs.

Hear the track here: https://soundcloud.com/jamesalphonse/what-are-we-doing-here/s-0fp5D09CZVV

