Jakko Jakszyk 'It All Makes Sense' From Secrets & Lies Out October 23

Jakko M Jakszyk (King Crimson), recently announced the release of his forthcoming new solo album 'Secrets & Lies' on the 23rd October 2020. Today he has launched a video for the track 'It Would All Make Sense' which features Jakko joined by Gavin Harrison on drums & John Giblin on bass.



Jakko comments: "When the truth is staring you right in the face. But you just don't want to believe it. When the evidence makes more sense than the lies. Then there comes a point, when - it would all make sense."



'Secrets & Lies' contains 11 songs that explore topics such as obsession, betrayal, the shifting grounds of contemporary politics, and the tangled threads of family history, Secrets And Lies balances sensitive writing, musical technique, and accessible tunes cast in an impressively cinematic sound world. With three of the tracks, Separation, Under Lock & Key and Uncertain Times originating in King Crimson's writing sessions, the result is a mature work brimming with yearning melodies in symphonic or widescreen settings, fluid guitar work, and Jakko's heartfelt, emotional vocals.

The album features Jakszyk joined by his King Crimson bandmates Robert Fripp, Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin & Mel Collins, as well as appearances from John Giblin (Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Simple Minds), Mark King (Level 42), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator) and Al Murray.

Though best known for his work as a vocalist and guitarist in King Crimson since 2013, with whom he has played sold-out nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall, the ancient Amphi-theatre in Pompeii and three nights at London's Royal Albert Hall, Jakszyk has enjoyed a busy and diverse career spanning nearly five decades.

Encompassing late 1970s art-rock outfit, 64 Spoons, once memorably described as 'Stravinsky meets the Barron Knights,' he's been signed to the legendary Stiff record label, toured with Canterbury Scene legends Dave Stewart and Pip Pyle as a member of Rapid Eye Movement. Along with numerous studio sessions both as player and producer, including becoming a member of The Kinks for a week, Jakko's musical career has been nothing if not eclectic.

Named by Guitarist Magazine as one of the top guitarists in the 1980s, his playing caught attention the Mark King who brought him in to replace the legendary guitarist Allan Holdsworth, in Level 42 with whom Jakko recorded and played live with for four years in the early 1990s.

A talented multi-instrumentalist, his ability to work within the rigours of avant-garde rock through to sleek, intelligent pop have seen him work with a wide and diverse array of artists that includes Golden Palimino's Anton Fier, Mica Paris, Tom Robinson, Peter Blegvad, Henry Cow's John Greaves, Japan's Mick Karn, and Richard Barbieri, Dave Stewart and Barbara Gaskin, Steve Hackett and Steven Wilson.

