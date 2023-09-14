Jake Scott Unveils Emotional New Single 'One on the Way'

Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott today unveiled his emotional new single, “One On The Way." An endearing chronicle of a relationship’s progression, dreamy guitar underlines the verses as they turn the pages of each chapter in real-time.

“You meet her, order a drink, and you’ve got ‘One On The Way’,” Jake explains. “You’re together for a while. She asks, ‘Are you going to buy me a ring?’ You’re like, ‘I’ve got ‘One On The Way’.’ You’re married for years, find out you’re pregnant, and you’ve got ‘One On The Way’ again. It’s such a special song for me.”

Last month Jake shared plans for his eagerly anticipated debut album Lavender, arriving October 20, 2023 via Elektra Records. The album is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE. Inspired by his relationship with his wife Rachel and their growing family, Jake’s honest and unfiltered lyricism on Lavender evokes feelings of euphoria through a nostalgic lens. Jake assembled much of the album in his home studio, cowriting alongside various trusted collaborators and handling production on the majority of the tracks himself.

Now, the record channels tender memories, and all kinds of truths for Jake. For as much as he continued to define his sound on Lavender, he also got a little closer to understanding who he is.

“In a lot of ways, making this album was a process of self-discovery,” he added. “It was my first time sitting down to make an entire body of work. So, I kept asking myself, ‘What do I want to say?’ Over the course of making the record, there was a lot of growing—personally and artistically. The last two years were some of the hardest and best of my life. That bled over to my music. To me, Lavender is an authentic body of work that’s honest to the stories I’ve experienced and am currently living. I’m really proud of it.”

Jake paved the way for Lavender with “Married Young,” “Good Day,” and “Come Close” generating millions of streams and receiving praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight and more. He delivered a showstopping performance of “Married Young” on KTLA, while he graced the stage of TODAY with “Good Day.”

Next week, Jake will be opening for Brett Young on select dates of his Dance With You tour in the U.S. – see a complete list of dates below. For tickets and more information please visit www.lavenderthealbum.com. Keep an eye out for more announcements coming soon.

2023 TOUR DATES (SUPPORTING BRETT YOUNG)

September 21, 2023 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 22, 2023 – Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

September 23, 2023 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

September 29, 2023 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Pentagon

September 30, 2023 – Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

October 1, 2023 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

October 4, 2023 – Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Amphitheatre

October 5, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

October 12, 2023 – Boise, ID - Boise State - Morrison Center

October 13, 2023 - Moscow, ID - University of Idaho - ICCU Arena

PHOTO CREDIT: CONNOR DWYER + RACHEL DWYER