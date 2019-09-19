Jake Miller's SUMMER 19 EP is Out Now

After a string of successful releases this summer, critically-acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Jake Miller today drops his final song of the summer, "COULD HAVE BEEN YOU." Written by Miller and produced by Alex Bilo (Busta Rhymes, Keith Urban, Gavin DeGraw), the track is part of Jake's 5-song SUMMER 19 EP that includes the previously released tracks "15 MINUTES," "LAST TEXT," "NERVOUS," and "OCEAN AWAY." CLICK HERE to listen to Jake's SUMMER 19 EP available across all digital streaming platforms now via RED MUSIC.



SUMMER 19 drops right in time. Beginning tonight, Jake hits the road with Hoodie Allen on the rapper's 22-date nationwide 'Whatever USA' Tour, hitting major markets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and St. Louis. Tickets including VIP meet-and-greet packages are available online at jakemiller.com/tour.



Today, fans can also purchase a limited-edition SUMMER 19 merch bundle, which is limited to 150 worldwide. The black/white raglan features a pink rose on the front, "SUMMER 19" printed on the back, and the 5-song tracklist printed on the sleeve. The black dad hat has "SUMMER 19" stacked and embroidered on the front. Plus, every customer will receive a link to download the SUMMER 19 EP, including new track "COULD HAVE BEEN YOU."



Acclaimed recording artist Jake Miller recently issued BASED ON A TRUE STORY., his 6-song EP that he wrote and produced in his bedroom, which skyrocketed to the Top 3 of iTunes' Pop Albums chart upon release and has gone on to clock 15 million U.S. streams to date. The EP features the Billboard Top 40-charting hit single "WAIT FOR YOU," which Miller performed on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan and has been featured by the likes of Teen VOGUE, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Sep. 19 -- Columbus, OH @ Skully's

Sep. 20 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sep. 21 -- Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sep. 22 -- Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sep. 24 -- Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Sep. 26 -- Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

Sep. 27 -- Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

Sep. 29 -- Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

Oct. 1 -- Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Oct. 2 -- Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Oct. 4 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 6 -- Denver, CO @ Cervantes' Other Side

Oct. 8 -- Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Oct. 9 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Oct. 10 -- Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Oct. 12 -- Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Oct. 13 -- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 -- Toronto, Canada @ The Opera House

Oct. 16 -- Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Oct. 17 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail

Oct. 18 -- New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Oct. 20 -- Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

SUMMER 19 EP Tracklisting:

1. "COULD HAVE BEEN YOU"

2. "15 MINUTES"

3. "LAST TEXT"

4. "NERVOUS" (ft. Tomos)

5. "OCEAN AWAY"





