Jake Miller Drops FRIENDS-Inspired 'Ross and Rachel'

Miller has announced his first-ever live virtual set on 8/27.

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Jake Miller is back with a cheeky Friends-inspired love song perfect for your end-of-summer playlists. The "WAIT FOR YOU" hitmaker today releases "ROSS AND RACHEL" available now on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.



CLICK HERE to listen to the track co-written by Miller alongside two time GRAMMY Award winner David Hodges (Evanescence, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne) and co-produced by Whakaio Taahi (Hot Chelle Rae, Katelyn Tarver, Tonight Alive) and Fly By Midnight's Slavo. "ROSS AND RACHEL" follows summer singles "BLAME IT ON YOU" and "SAVED ME" and is the latest off Miller's forthcoming EP due out this fall.

"ROSS AND RACHEL is about a relationship that progresses over time, starting out as friends but ending up as 2 people in love," shares Jake of his latest single. "This song is basically 'WAIT FOR YOU' part 2. We wanted to go with an 80s to make it feel more nostalgic."

Next Thursday, August 27 at 8 PM EST, Jake will perform his first ever virtual show live from his living room streamed exclusively via Sessions Live. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the acoustic set for only $7.



Gearing up for the release of his new EP out this fall, Jake's viral "Quarantunes" continue to take TikTok by storm, having accumulated more than 762K followers, 45 million views, and 8 million likes as well as national press coverage in PEOPLE, Entertainment Tonight, GRAMMY.com, Yahoo!, and more

Jake Miller is a Miami-raised and Los Angeles-based recording artist, songwriter, and producer who takes matters into his own hands. Not only does he craft all of his own beats and lyrics, but the multi-instrumentalist also plays guitar and piano. His approach adds a tactile touch and heartfelt honesty to soulful pop melodies augmented by trap drum beats and 808s.



Over the course of his promising career, Miller has amassed a diehard following dubbed "The Millertary," clocked 275 million cumulative streams, shared the stage with the likes of Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony, embarked on 8 headlining nationwide tours, and has garnered the endorsement of People Magazine, Billboard, MTV, Teen VOGUE, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan along the way.



In 2019, he issued BASED ON A TRUE STORY, his 6-song comeback EP that he wrote and produced exclusively in his bedroom, which has gone on to clock 15 million U.S. streams to date and yielded the Billboard Top 40-charting hit single "WAIT FOR YOU," which he performed on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Heading into 2020, Miller has crafted a new sound that is unlike anything he's ever released. With more of a pop-trap vibe, Jake has been working with multiple producers and songwriters to establish a new wave of music his fans wouldn't normally expect from him. Beginning with the fiery "SAVED ME," bouncy follow up "BLAME IT ON YOU," and now with the Friends-inspired "ROSS AND RACHEL," these songs are Jake's proudest to date as they perfectly represent his mindset going into this unprecedented new decade.

