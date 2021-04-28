Jah Sun & The Rising Tide Announce New Single 'Rock Paper Scissors' Out May 14th

Jah Sun & The Rising Tide are proud to announce "Rock Paper Scissors," the first single from their upcoming album Running Through Walls, due out this Summer. The single drops May 14, 2021 and will be accompanied by a vibrant video filmed on location in Goa, India. The band will be on tour starting in May to showcase music from the upcoming release. Full tour dates below.

"Rock Paper Scissors" is a song about the games we play when we're in love. Everyone can relate to the confusion when we fall for someone. The song is about the ups and downs of love. Like love, it has an intoxicating vibe that oddly makes you feel good even though you might be hurting. Jah Sun elaborates, "The song title and lyrics throughout are a fun play on words to what would otherwise be a sad love story. We've all had someone play with our heart - and it especially hurts when we've fallen for them. Rock Paper Scissors is that song, but with our positive, feel good spin on it." He adds, "It takes the pain of love and turns it into a playful song with clever lyrics. The music takes the mind off the pain and lets it heal as the body grooves to the music. It's special because it will help people get past heartbreak and who knows - find someone new to vibe with!" The single was produced with producer/multi-instrumentalist Jallanzo "Dub MatriXx," who collaborated to spread the message of positivity and love through uplifting sounds.

The single has a strong connection to Goa, India, where Jah Sun performed in early 2020. It was recorded at AMT Studios and the music video filmed on location in Goa India by Seen Productions.

The Rising Tide features lead vocalist/singer songwriter Jah Sun, Tony Thompson on guitar, Lexington Mainard on keys, Beau "Arrow" Sheppard on bass/harmonies, Nick "Kirbz" Kirby on drums/harmonies, and producer/multi-instrumentalist Omar "Jallanzo" Johnson.

Combined, these musicians form Jah Sun and The Rising Tide. Through their music, these artists are spreading waves of positivity, love, and respect in the hopes of awaking in their audience a desire to live to their ultimate potential. Look out for another single dropping June 25th before the full album release and don't miss the opportunity to catch them at a city near you. Watch the tour teaser here

Jah Sun & The Rising Tide will be releasing their album through their new record deal with AMT Entertainment and also signed for booking and management with Hip Joint Creative.

TOUR DATES:



5.21 Cottage Grove, OR Coast Fork Brewing

5.22 Grants Pass, OR Sound Lounge

5.27 Bend, OR River's Place

5.28 Beaverton, OR The Garages Satellite Pub

5.30 Virginia City, NV Red Dog Saloon

6.4 Salt Lake City, UT Liquid Joe's

6.5 Twin Falls, IF Koto Brewing Company

6.9 & 6.10 Albuquerque, NM Eclipse

6.11 Pueblo, CO Brues Alehouse

6.12 Phoenix, AZ Last Exit

6.16 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

6.17 Denver, CO Mile High Station

6.18 Cheyenne, WY Concerts On The Green

6.19 Grand Junction, CO Warehouse 2565

6.20 Aztec, NM Tico Time River Resort

6.22 Denver, CO Your Mom's House

6.23 Austin, TX Empire Control Room

6.25 Fort Worth, TX Ridglea Theater

6.26 San Antonio, TX Reggae Bar

MORE TBD

