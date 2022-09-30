Jagwar Twin Releases New Album '33'

On the heels of an electric main stage performance at Firefly Music Festival last weekend, genre-defying artist Jagwar Twin has released their sophomore album 33 via Big Loud Rock.

Produced by long-time collaborator Grammy-nominated Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer), 33 encourages listeners to truly see, accept, value, and trust who they truly are. The album contains previous singles "It's Your Time", "I Like To Party", "Down To You", and smash hit "Happy Face", which has reached over 66 million streams, and is continuing to climb the alternative radio charts.

"I've been thinking a lot about why we tell stories, why every civilization had myths and tales that were told and how those stories came to represent cultures," explains Roy English, the brains behind Jagwar Twin, "how these stories have shifted in an ever more digitally-connected world and yet an ever decreasingly human-connected world. We are the stories we tell ourselves and share with the world. These stories ultimately shape how we live and can add more meaning and purpose in being shared. I wanted to pass along some stories that are true to who I am and in a lot of ways who I think we all are. May we all find strength, spirit and most importantly ourselves in each other. Reclaim your crown!"

Alongside the release of the album, Jagwar Twin has shared a music video for opening track "Online", which questions the cost and benefit of humans and the internet with lyrics like "Internet is like a web, and we're the spider's food".

Empathy, community, and creative expression collide with Jagwar Twin, the near-supernatural alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Roy English. The songs are captivating and confessional in equal measure. Jagwar Twin provokes and inspires, adapting to rapidly evolving changes in culture with the speed and agility of the enduring "big cat" of the Americas, the jaguar.

English dissolves the imaginary barriers between artist and audience. As American Songwriter observed, "Jagwar Twin's sound is built around the individual expression of universal experience."

This attitude and ethos inform everything on Jagwar Twin's ambitious sophomore album, 33. Otherworldly garage-rock guitars, grimy breakbeats, and vivid poetry combine with electro-pop flourish and soulful R&B into a unique style that's broadly "alternative" and definitively Jagwar Twin.

Jagwar Twin's debut album, Subject to Flooding, arrived in 2018, produced by S1 (Kanye West, Beyoncé, Lorde) and Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds Of Summer). Individualism anthem "Loser," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show, earned over 17.4 million streams on Spotify. Sports synch icon "Long Time Coming" and "Shine" were similarly transcendent, connecting with diverse listeners worldwide.

The arrival of 33, produced by Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds Of Summer) and mixed by Jeff Ellis (Grandson, Frank Ocean, Doja Cat), coincides with the launch of the Jagwar Twin digital universe Hall of Mirrors. The culmination of a months-long Web3 campaign, it's an immersive Web3 environment beaming with wonder and possibility, that rethinks the artist-fan equation.

The album is driven by songs like "Happy Face", "It's Your Time," "Soul is a Star," "Down to You," and "The Circle." English channels the iconic showmanship of Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie and Bad-era Michael Jackson throughout the album.

Jagwar Twin originated with English's self-discovery and ventures forward with encouragement to others to do the same work, to emphasize the things that unite us rather than what divides us. The hope is to enter a new era of authenticity, vulnerability, and tranquility and dance all the way there.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: