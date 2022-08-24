Jagwar Twin Announces New Album '33'

Recently surpassing 100 Million streams and alongside their current hit single "Happy Face" which continues to climb the alternative radio charts, genre-defying artist Jagwar Twin is doubling downwith their sophomore album 33, out September 30 via Big Loud Rock and produced by long-time collaborator, Grammy-nominated Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer).

The number 33 holds levels of significance, encapsulating the journey of the album to "Reclaim Your Crown" - call it what you want, but Jagwar Twin knows that their time is now. Roy English, the brains behind Jagwar Twin, explains, "I felt a shift once I turned 33. Like a switch flipped and I knew my purpose and why I was even still making music after so long and so many 'failures.' I have a different story to tell. One that I feel like only I can tell."

Fans can pre-save 33 now here.

Alongside the album announcement, Jagwar Twin has unveiled a new single and music video "It's Your Time". "You can wait your whole life for the right moment ... but the moment you have been waiting for is now," English says. "We have everything inside of us waiting to be rediscovered."

Empathy, community, and creative expression collide with Jagwar Twin, the near-supernatural alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Roy English. The songs are captivating and confessional in equal measure. Jagwar Twin provokes and inspires, adapting to rapidly evolving changes in culture with the speed and agility of the enduring "big cat" of the Americas, the jaguar.

English dissolves the imaginary barriers between artist and audience. As American Songwriter observed, "Jagwar Twin's sound is built around the individual expression of universal experience."

This attitude and ethos inform everything on Jagwar Twin's ambitious sophomore album, 33. Otherworldly garage-rock guitars, grimy breakbeats, and vivid poetry combine with electro-pop flourish and soulful R&B into a unique style that's broadly "alternative" and definitively Jagwar Twin.

Jagwar Twin's debut album, Subject to Flooding, arrived in 2018, produced by S1 (Kanye West, Beyoncé, Lorde) and Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds Of Summer). Individualism anthem "Loser," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show, earned over 17.4 million streams on Spotify. Sports synch icon "Long Time Coming" and "Shine" were similarly transcendent, connecting with diverse listeners worldwide.

The arrival of 33, produced by Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds Of Summer) and mixed by Jeff Ellis (Grandson, Frank Ocean, Doja Cat), coincides with the launch of the Jagwar Twin digital universe Hall of Mirrors. The culmination of a months-long Web3 campaign, it's an immersive Web3 environment beaming with wonder and possibility, that rethinks the artist-fan equation.

The album is driven by songs like "Happy Face", "It's Your Time," "Soul is a Star," "Down to You," and "The Circle." English channels the iconic showmanship of Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie and Bad-era Michael Jackson throughout the album.

Jagwar Twin originated with English's self-discovery and ventures forward with encouragement to others to do the same work, to emphasize the things that unite us rather than what divides us. The hope is to enter a new era of authenticity, vulnerability, and tranquility and dance all the way there.

Listen to the new single here: