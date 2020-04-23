Jagwar Ma Singer Releases New Single, Announces Debut Album

Golf Alpha Bravo, the adopted moniker of Australian singer and guitarist Gab Winterfield (Jagwar Ma), just announced the release of his debut album The Sundog LP, out June 12 via his own Treasured Recordings label. The album features 11-tracks filled with his is a unique brand of Surf Blues--a siren to a childhood of growing up on the coast of Sydney Australia: an eternal loop of surf, skate, Frusciante and Hendrix... and the occasional Mario Kart tournament.

"The record moves between looking inward and outward, desire and respite," notes Gab. "I wanted to make something warm that grooves, something that's deep enough to sink into, and bouncy enough to bop to. An epic journey from the comfort of your lounge, or the soundtrack to a long summer drive."

"Stuck Being Me" is the new single from the album, released today. "At a time where we're all spending a lot of time with no one but ourselves, 'Stuck Being Me' seems weirdly apt," notes Gab. With lyrics like: "There he goes, Some kind of superhuman / There he goes, some kind of leader. / There he goes, I wanted to be him / But I'm stuck being me," he adds, "I think that our greatest strengths can often be disguised as our most perceived flaws, and perhaps the lyrics reflect that." Hear "Stuck Being Me" HERE.



Prior to "Stuck Being Me," Golf Alpha Bravo released several singles that showcased his versatility, including the very vibey "Unwind," more bouncy "Groove Baby Groove" and defiant "Blue Wave," earning him major support tours in Australia. The songs will all be featured on The Sundog LP--a title that is a play on the avant-garde musician Moondog and a reference to a weather illusion involving the sun of the same name.

Gab began his career at 16, signing his first record deal and cutting his first LP with Universal/Modular. He would then graduate high school, and move on to form Jagwar Ma as lead singer and guitarist, which would open the world to Gab-touring alongside fellow Aussie's Tame Impala, Foals and noteworthy performances at Coachella and Glastonbury.

In his final form, Golf Alpha Bravo uncovers a new authenticity. He realized in a dream what his next logical step was: to hear the ocean in a seashell

A call of the wild, a return to the primal in a sun bleached haze, delving deep into the psyche of the sand and the stars. Golf Alpha Bravo is a primal, beatnik groove for a modern age desirous for escape back to the realness: a new sound to bellow the campfire in all our hearts and magnify the stars in our minds.

Stripped of any embellishment, Golf Alpha Bravo presents live as a power trio. Gab sings and plays guitar accompanied with bass and live drums. Clean reverb guitar tones, mid- and up-tempo grooves & melodic bass lines pull together to create a cool colored collage, reviving the essence of groove from our collective stone age.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You