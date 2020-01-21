Jack Harlow Returns With New Song 'Whats Poppin'

Rising Louisville, KY rapper JACK HARLOW kicks off 2020 with the fiery, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz-produced "WHATS POPPIN." The bouncy, urgent new song arrives today alongside an equally energetic companion video, directed by Cole Bennett, out now via Lyrical Lemonade.

Listen below!

"WHATS POPPIN" follows a massive 2019 for Harlow who released his critically-acclaimed mixtape, Confetti, in September 2019. Heralded by its lead single, "THRU THE NIGHT," featuring fellow Louisville, KY native Bryson Tiller, the groundbreaking mixtape included fan-favorite songs which show Harlow's wide range of talent including, "HEAVY HITTER," "GHOST," "WARSAW (feat. 2forwOyNE)," "RIVER ROAD," "WALK IN THE PARK" to name a few.

The 21-year-old also recently wrapped "THE MISSION TOUR," his latest North American headline tour which included sold-out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Detroit, Nashville, Boston and more. The 31-date trek concluded with two incredible sold-out shows at the Paristown Hall in Harlow's hometown of Louisville, KY.

Hailed for his fresh style, unconventional sound, and rebellious spirit, Jack Harlow fell in love with music at an early age and never looked back. In 2016, he released his first mixtape, 18, earning instant attention, with the breakout track, "Ice Cream," becoming an instant fan favorite. Since then, Harlow has garnered more than 130 million total streams and counting, in part fueled by his acclaimed mixtape, Gazebo, released in November 2017 on his own Private Garden label. Harlow followed Gazebo with his first ever headline North American tour, followed by a string of select dates as support for Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man. Harlow signed with Atlantic Records in 2018 via the DJ Drama and Don Cannon imprint, Generation Now, releasing the feel-good anthem "SUNDOWN" alongside an accompanying video, shortly after. "SUNDOWN" served as the lead single from his major-label debut mixtape, Loose, which spawned four more videos - "PICKYOURPHONEUP (feat. K. Camp)," "CODY BANKS," SYLVIA (feat. 2forwOyNE)" and "DRIP DROP (feat. Cyhi The Prynce)" - and later earned Harlow a 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination for "Best Mixtape." Following the project's release, Harlow hit the road on his 18-date "The Loose Tour."

After a busy summer filled with high-profile festival performances including Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and more, Harlow returned in August 2019 with, "THRU THE NIGHT (Feat. Bryson Tiller)" the first single from his latest mixtape, Confetti, released in September 2019. Highlighted as a, "song you need to know,' Rolling Stone described "THRU THE NIGHT" as, "sickeningly savvy," and, "a truly effective piece of pop." Confetti received widespread critical acclaim with Complex coining it as "...his boldest project to date," while Forbes proclaimed that Harlow is, "...poised for hip-hop nobility," and XXL also noted that Harlow is, "...staking his claim in hip-hop."





