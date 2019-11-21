Jack Harlow Releases Music Video For 'River Road'

Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper JACK HARLOW unveils the captivating visual for "RIVER ROAD," his love letter to his hometown of Louisville, KY and one of the most important songs from his latest mixtape, Confetti, which was released in September to immediate praise from critics and fans, alike.

The "RIVER ROAD" video was shot and directed by Jack's childhood best friend and photographer, Urban Wyatt and features footage of Jack walking along the actual River Road in Louisville, throwing out the first pitch at the Louisville Bats game, walking around town and more. The visual for "RIVER ROAD" comes a week before Harlow heads back home for TWO sold-out shows at Louisville's Paristown Hall.

"You can say that "RIVER ROAD" is my love letter to Louisville. It's one of the most important and most personal songs I've ever written. There is an actual street called River Road in Louisville, which starts downtown and runs along the entire river, letting you see most of Louisville by travelling along it," Jack says of the meaning behind the song.

"River Road is more of a metaphor for my own journey and how Louisville has shaped who I am today. What makes the video even more special, is that my childhood best friend Urban Wyatt, who is also my photographer, shot and directed the video. We wanted the video to be simple yet personal and remind people of their own River Road from wherever they are from."

Confetti is the follow-up to Harlow's 2018, BET Hip-Hop Award nominated breakout mixtape, Loose, and features the standout songs "THRU THE NIGHT (feat. Bryson Tiller)," "GHOST," "HEAVY HITTER" and more. To celebrate Confetti's release, Jack embarked on a North American headline tour, dubbed THE MISSION TOUR, which saw the 21-year-old rapper bring his energetic live stage show to sold-out stages in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Detroit and more.





