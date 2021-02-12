Jace Allen Release 'Pissed Off At You' To Benefit COVID-19 Patients & Hospitality Worker Funds

Jace Allen (aka Jason Mendelson) spent many years as a lauded venture capitalist and philanthropist. As a founding partner of The Foundry Group, he helped nurture many US startups from their infancy, but music has always been his one true love and with it at the helm of his efforts, he is determined to make a difference. On February 12th, Jace releases "Pissed Off at You," a ballad in the tradition of classic soul, on all streaming platforms and on bandcamp, with an express purpose: to benefit those still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout Valentine's Day weekend, all bandcamp proceeds from "Pissed Off at You" will go directly toward buying flowers for all coronavirus patients at Boulder Community Health, the local hospital in his community in Colorado. In addition, Jace Allen will be contributing funds of his own to the Colorado Relief Fund, which aids restaurant and hospitality workers in need due to the pandemic. For every 10,000 streams of "Pissed Off at You," Jace will donate $1,000 to the Colorado Relief Fund, up to $5,000.

Listen to the song below.

To Jace Allen, music is not only a passion but part of a mission - to connect with others, and to serve community. This effort is the first chapter of a dynamic set of genre-bending releases in 2021, leading up to his album "Taking Sides," that will serve a common purpose - to give back, and contribute to the hopeful future of our greater good.

About Jace Allen: Jace Allen is a celebrated venture capitalist, philanthropist, author and musician who specializes in lush, story-driven songs that defy genre and captivate the ear. As an artist, his unyielding focus is to merge art with philanthropy, attempting to create community and support through creativity, and to hopefully aid as many as he can through his pursuits.