JXDN Unveils the 'When the Music Stops Tour'

LA-based singer-songwriter jxdn has announced details of the “WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS TOUR,” which will see him returning to stages across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. later this year in support of his forthcoming LP, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS, arriving June 28th via Travis Barker's DTA Records [album artwork / tracklist below].

The U.S. leg of the “WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS TOUR,” which will feature special guests LØLØ and GUNNAR, is set to get underway on June 6th at Minneapolis, Minnesota's First Avenue and will make stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Denver and other major markets before concluding with a hometown show at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California on July 27th. On September 12th, the European leg of the tour will pick up in Paris, France at Bataclan and will visit Germany, Spain, Italy and other European territories before a run of shows across the U.K. which will commence with an October 2nd performance at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire [see tour itinerary below].

Pre-sale tickets for all dates will be available beginning today, March 26th, at 12:00 PM ET with general on sale for tickets launching Thursday, March 28th. Furthermore, $1.00 from every ticket sold will go towards supporting The Coop's Advice Foundation, a non-profit organization founded after the passing after jxdn's best friend Cooper Noriega, which is aimed at becoming a leader in the movement to rethink how society understands and addresses mental health and addiction. For tickets and more information on jxdn's “WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS TOUR,” visit www.jxdnmusic.com.

Earlier this month jxdn announced his widely anticipated new album, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS, and shared the album's lead single, “WHAT THE HELL,” which is available on all streaming platforms and accompanied by an official music video directed by Hunter Moreno. WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS marks jxdn's long awaited follow up to his celebrated debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow.

jxdn shared some sentiments about the forthcoming album: “What do I hear when the music stops? I heard silence like I had never heard before. I heard an emptiness that overtook me. I missed the music of my life, I missed the safety it gave me. I had lost my love for the feeling. I went to hell and back since my last album. I questioned myself, I questioned my music, and I questioned life and its purpose. And through all that, I heard faint sounds ever so often that resembled a beautiful melody. They guided me through the silence back to the place I call home - the music. Keep listening, Keep holding on to tomorrow. Especially when you don't hear anything anymore. Especially when the music stops. This one's for. This one's for you. This one's for us.”

Having reached RIAA gold status and amassed over one billion streams worldwide, jxdn has established himself as a gen-z ambassador for a generation of fans too young to have experienced pop punk's initial explosion in the 2000s. Co-produced by Barker and Andrew Goldstein, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS, wades deeper into the genre and features seventeen songs including the album's title track which was released earlier this year. WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS is available for pre-order today in a variety of physical formats including limited-edition signed vinyl and CDs with additional products launching in the coming weeks. For more information and full pre-order offerings, visit www.jxdnmusic.com.

WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS follows the release of jxdn's 2023 standalone singles “Chrome Hearted,” “Elevated Heartbreak,” and his cover of d4vd's “Romantic Homicide.”

jxdn's celebrated debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow arrived in 2021 to critical acclaim and has since amassed more than one billion global streams to date. Upon its arrival, the album earned jxdn a #3 Alternative New Artist Albums, #5 Top New Artist Albums, and #11 Digital Albums on the Billboard charts. Furthermore, jxdn was included in Variety's ‘Power of Young Hollywood' 2021 Music impact list and Billboard's ‘21 Under 21' list for the two consecutive years he was eligible (2020 and 2021), in addition to garnering nominations for both a MTV VMA and MTV EMA in 2021.

U.S. Tour Dates With LØLØ & GUNNAR

* Festival Date - jxdn and LØLØ Only

July 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

July 06 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

July 07 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

July 09 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

July 13 - Boston, MA - Royale

July 14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

July 19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

July 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

July 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

July 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

July 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

EUROPE & U.K. TOUR DATES

Support To be Announced

September 12 - Paris, FR - Bataclan

September 13 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

September 14 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

September 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

September 18 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

September 20 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

September 23 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera

September 24 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

September 26 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

September 28 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle

September 29 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

October 02 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

October 03 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

October 05 - Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle

October 06 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

October 07 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

October 09 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre

PHOTO CREDIT: HARRY TOOHEY