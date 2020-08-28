JULIA BHATT Releases Fortuitously Ironic 'Bird Girl'

The song was written when the artist was feeling displaced.

"I wrote 'Bird Girl' when I was feeling somewhat displaced, like I could go anywhere and nobody would notice," says genre-jumping indie artist Julia Bhatt about her rhythmic new single. "The idea that there are communities all around the world, having no relation to you, is awesome. You can get away from your problems and go somewhere else." Ultimately, she says "Bird Girl" is about feeling more at home with yourself than with any one place.



The single, which was written in early 2019 and includes the lyrics "wanna see the world, world / watch me go," is serendipitously being released in the midst of a pandemic when traveling is less of an option and more just wishful thinking. 2020 started off being Julia's most exciting year yet; she turned 18 in January, graduated high school in February, announced her first ever tour at the beginning of March, and then everything came to a sudden halt.



Producer and mentor Elliot Jacobson (Elle King, Ingrid Michaelson, Verite) adds that when they began work on the track, they were experimenting a lot with the production, "changing sounds dramatically over time until things were feeling right." In July 2020, just before mixing, Julia texted him asking to "strip the track down as much as possible, even if that means changing core parts." He says, "It was the best call. Her instincts are razor sharp, beginning to end."

"Bird Girl" rides on the heels of her "vibrant" (FLOOD) single "Miami", "heart-thumping" (Earmilk) single "I'm Cool," as well as previous singles "Marco" and beloved debut single "Tall." Lavishing sparkling acclaim for her previous singles, the media has garnished Julia with heaps of praise, signaling her as a buzzworthy artist to keep an eye on. Aupium says that she takes "indie pop to avant-garde heights." pInkwifi calls her voice "so refreshing." Nu Sound says her "musical talent extends well beyond her years."

Born in Boston, MA but living practically the whole of her young life in Miami, FL, Julia was raised on a stimulating and expansive musical diet. She grew up listening to everything from classic rock, American songbook standards and bossa nova beats. She and her sister accompanied their mom, dad and step-mom to numerous concerts, including The Beach Boys, America, the Dave Matthews Band, No Doubt, Sting, James Taylor, and the Rolling Stones, among many others. It was this variety of rhythms and melodies that helped shape the wide-ranging music she creates.



Absorbing all this musical knowledge and bursting with creativity to write and record more new music, "Bird Girl" is just one of the many new songs Julia will be releasing in the coming months. With an exciting fresh batch of songs in her back pocket, Julia is ready to debut her new material onto an eagerly awaiting world.

