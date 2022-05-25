J.Rocc Shares 'Go!' / 'Flawless (Smoothed Out)' Ft. Budgie

J.Rocc is back with a new full length album A Wonderful Letter on Stones Throw. Today, he shares the second set of new tracks from the record: "Go!" and "Flawless (Smoothed Out)" featuring the London born and Los Angeles based producer, Budgie.

The scene is sunny, smoggy Southern California, early 1980s. Traffic is barely moving. In the passenger seat of one of those cars there is young Jason Jackson, spinning the dial on the FM radio. R&B, early hip-hop, electro, new wave, independent jams, and music from the superstars - it was all a few notches away when the airwaves were wild and free. And when the radio dial was not enough, Jason Jackson got his first pair of turntables. The DJ known as J.Rocc was born, like a character in a Marvel comic book learning how to use a super power.

J.Rocc and his crew the Beat Junkies have been a seminal force in the rise of instrumental hip-hop, and were among a handful of DJs who transformed the craft into an art form. All along the way J.Rocc has been making his own beats, and A Wonderful Letter - his letter to Los Angeles, and his dedication to a lifetime of L.A. music scenes - is only his second full-length album, which features several guest artists including Steve Arrington, The Koreatown Oddity, and Egyptian Lover.

A Wonderful Letter vinyl is available now at Stones Throw. The record will be streaming everywhere on June 17th, 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

US TOUR DATES

June 10 - Garage, Austin

June 17 - 529, Atlanta

June 18 - Sandaga 813, Dallas

June 19 - Elsewhere Rooftop, Brooklyn

June 24 - Lodge Room, Los Angeles