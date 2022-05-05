J.Rocc Announces New Album 'A Wonderful Letter'

J.Rocc is back with a new full length album A Wonderful Letter on Stones Throw. Today, he drops two new tracks from the record: "L.A. Anthem" ft. LMNO & Key Kool and "One".

The scene is sunny, smoggy Southern California, early 1980s. Traffic is barely moving. In the passenger seat of one of those cars there is young Jason Jackson, spinning the dial on the FM radio. R&B, early hip-hop, electro, new wave, independent jams, and music from the superstars - it was all a few notches away when the airwaves were wild and free.

And when the radio dial was not enough, Jason Jackson got his first pair of turntables. The DJ known as J.Rocc was born, like a character in a Marvel comic book learning how to use a super power.

J.Rocc and his crew the Beat Junkies have been a seminal force in the rise of instrumental hip-hop, and were among a handful of DJs who transformed the craft into an art form. All along the way J.Rocc has been making his own beats, and A Wonderful Letter - his letter to Los Angeles, and his dedication to a lifetime of L.A. music scenes - is only his second full-length album.

A Wonderful Letter is available now at Stones Throw with vinyl shipping next week. The record will be released everywhere June 17, 2022.

Listen to the first new singles here: