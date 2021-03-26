JP Saxe & Maren Morris Release Amazon Original Acoustic Version of 'Line By Line'

Today, JP Saxe & Maren Morris released an Amazon Original reimagined, acoustic version of their song "Line By Line," available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"The day we wrote 'Line By Line,' a couple hours after leaving the studio, we all texted each other and said some version of, 'wait....I think I love this?' "This version of the song is more like what we heard that first night, and we wanted you to hear it too," explains JP Saxe.

"Writing this song with JP was so inspirational. We started messing around with the idea and lyrics just poured out of him, I was blown away," explains Morris.

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Toronto, JP Saxe, received his first Grammy nomination for his platinum single "If The World Was Ending" ft. Julia Michaels, at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The duet, produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner, FINNEAS, was one of the most impactful songs of the last year, resulting in over one billion streams across streaming services and over 130 million music video views. It has been certified platinum in the U.S., among other territories, and 4x platinum in Saxe's native Canada. Saxe and Michaels performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden and the 2020 MTV VMAS. In October 2020, Saxe released "A Little Bit Yours" which he debuted on Live with Kelly & Ryan, and later on JIMMY KIMMMEL LIVE! Idolator praised Saxe as "one of 2020's breakout stars." In February 2020, JP released his debut EP Hold It Together, which was critically praised by TIME Magazine for exploring "the weird - sometimes lovely - sometimes painful - emotions that bubble up in relationships" and included "3 Minutes" off the EP in their '5 Best Songs of the Week' roundup. Saxe has been nominated for five JUNO Awards, airing in Canada on May 16.

Saxe kicked off 2021 with the original release of "Line By Line" with Maren Morris. They made their late night debut of the track on The Late Late Show With James Corden in early March.

Maren's triple-Platinum, Grammy-nominated single "The Bones"-from her massively acclaimed, record shattering 2019 album GIRL-dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and becoming the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012. Most recently, she performed the track with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammys. After a 2019 CMA Awards Album of the Year win for GIRL, Maren won Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. Maren leads this year's ACM Awards nominations, tied for most with six. The Grammy-winning artist kicked off 2021 with a performance of her protest song in support of Black Lives Matter "Better Than We Found It" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Last year, Maren Morris released an Amazon Original four track-EP Maren Morris Live From Chicago, featuring incredible live versions of "GIRL," "A Song for Everything," "Common" and "The Bones," performed at the first show of her GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019. The inaugural tour stop was also livestreamed globally for fans on Amazon Music's social channels.

