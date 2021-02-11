JOE WONG Shares Apocalyptic Video

Joe Wong released his new video for double single "Minor" / "Nuclear Rainbow," filmed at the beginning of the pandemic over the course of several weeks in both Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

The video was entirely filmed under maximum Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020 with masks, gloves, sanitizing and social distancing via filming the musicians through their windows. "Minor" / "Nuclear Rainbow" was directed by Sam Macon (Dum Dum Girls, Goat, Crocodiles, Cave Singers); features Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex), Mary Lattimore, Steven McDonald (Redd Kross, OFF!, Melvins), Anna Warnoker (that dog.), and more; and was filmed in Washington, DC by Fugazi / Rites of Spring drummer and TrixieFilm co-Founder, Brendan Canty, and in Los Angeles by Travis Auclair.

"We managed to bring together a diverse group of musicians to create a piece that feels truly collaborative at a time when we are profoundly physically isolated," notes director Sam Macon. "Though this is not a quarantine-themed video, we made the decision to fold the restrictions and limitations into the aesthetic concept of the video to make something that feels current, timeless, and a bit apocalyptic."

The song "Minor" is a portrait of romantic claustrophobia and "Nuclear Rainbow" is a timely track about the type of heightened existential dread not unlike the kind running rampant at this particular moment in our history ("Nuclear rainbow throws shadows of dread over the kingdom of comfort / Billions of people who haven't died yet searching for permanent shelter").

﻿Joe Wong recently released Nite Creatures (Deluxe) via Decca Records, featuring instrumental versions of all ten songs from his debut album Nite Creatures, originally released in the fall of 2020. Luxurious melodies accompanying Wong's deeply personal lyrics throughout Nite Creatures which was written in the years between his father suffering a stroke in 2010 and his death in 2019. It's a collection of 10 baroque, ruminative, gently psychedelic songs that explores the intersection of melancholy and joyful surrender. Nite Creatures and Nite Creatures - Deluxe can be purchased via joewong.bigcartel.com and streamed here: https://decca.lnk.to/NiteCreaturesDeluxeSo.

The album was mixed by famed, depth-scouring producer Dave Fridmann and produced by Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium), the album features performances from Timony, Mary Lattimore, Jon Natchez (War on Drugs), Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think), Anna Waronker (that dog.), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips) and more. In addition, Wong tracked a 16-member string section, featuring members of the LA Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra, at Hollywood's Jim Henson Studios, in the famed Studio A.

Joe Wong has been in bands including NYC math rock band Parts & Labor; toured with Timony and Marnie Stern; and is known for his popular podcast, The Trap Set. He is also an accomplished and prolific film & TV composer with his work appearing in Netflix's Russian Doll, Master of None, Ugly Delicious, The Midnight Gospel, the To All The Boys... film series, Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and much more.