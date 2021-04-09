JEAN-MICHEL JARRE Releases 'Amazônia' Today

Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has composed and recorded a 52-minute musical score for Amazônia, a new project by award winning photographer and filmmaker Sebastião Salgado, for the Philharmonic Paris. As well as a regular stereo version, Jarre has also recorded a special binaural version, available digitally and alongside the 5.1. Surround Sound Version available via a download code in the CD & Vinyl. All versions are available today, Friday, April 9.

The binaural version provides the listener with a truly spectacular and immersive sound experience. Whereas stereo sound delivers a directive left-ear/right-ear sound, binaural audio, when listened to on regular headphones, creates a 3D surround sound experience, closest to our natural human auditory sense. Amazônia binaural was specially mixed in such a way that the listener feels right in the heart of the forest.

'Amazônia' is an immersive exhibition focusing on the Brazilian Amazon, featuring more than 200 photographs and other media by Salgado. He travelled the region for six years, capturing the forest, the rivers, the mountains and the people who live there, and most of the work will be seen publicly for the first time. At the heart of the exhibit is an invitation to see, hear and think about the future of biodiversity and the place of humans in the living world.

Jean-Michel Jarre's accompanying sound-creation is a symphonic world which will engulf visitors to the exhibit in the sounds of the forest. Using a blend of electronic and orchestral instruments with other real-life natural sounds.

