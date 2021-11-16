JAWNY Performs 'Take It Back' for Vevo's 2022 'DSCVR Artists to Watch'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

James Mecker, Vevo's Manger/Music Programming, shares, "Since taking the internet by storm with "Honeypie," JAWNY has held our attention by propelling himself into project after project where in one instance, he may be grooving through a funky pop banger and in another he's shredding on a distortion-heavy, lovelorn track. It's hard not to be reminded of Beck's constant reinventions, this time through the voice of a 25-year-old who has experienced global events and personal heartbreak in the span of two tumultuous years. With his first tour since the pandemic currently underway, we're excited to watch the next chapter of the artist formerly known as Johnny Utah get written in front of our very own eyes."

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.

