JASTA Releases Video For 'Parasitic'

Today, JASTA has released the video the song "PARASITIC" from his second solo effort THE LOST CHAPTERS. The footage is largely taken from the JASTA & Friends 2018 tour and features Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage, Light the Torch), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar). The clip represents the spirit of collaboration that he is known for.

"We're in a great time for heavy music right now and I've been fortunate to work with so many talented and creative people," says Jasta. "This is just the beginning of many more audio and visual collaborations to come. From releasing Jasta The Lost Chapters album in 2017 to working with Dee Snider on For The Love Of Metal in 2018, and now having just released The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2 in 2019, I'm excited to release new Hatebreed music in 2020 and keep learning and growing as a musician, podcaster, producer, and content creator."

The name "Jasta" represents one of music's most prolific and powerful reputations. As founder and frontman for GRAMMY-nominated monoliths Hatebreed alongside his countless collaborations, Jasta's reputation extends well beyond music. From stints as the three-year host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball to his own popular podcast, the 2016-launched The Jasta Show, he has become synonymous with both heavy music and hardcore culture. In 2019, Jasta self-released the new solo album The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2. The album's guest appearances read like a veritable "Who's Who" of heavy metal. The album includes "When The Contagion Is You," featuring Trivium's Matthew K. Heafy and which generated airplay on SiriusXM's Octane, and "Strength to Draw the Line," a call-to-arms ripper featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach in peak form. Jamey and Jesse were also featured on the cover of the Spotify Kickass Metal Playlist. The album also includes additional guest appearances from Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Howard Jones (Light the Torch), George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (Cannibal Corpse), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar/Kingdom of Sorrow), and many more.

Watch the music video for "Parasitic" here:





