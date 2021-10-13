JAGMAC Releases New Single 'We Found Love'

Multi-talented sibling pop group JAGMAC has released their new single, "We Found Love". The bright, effervescent track captures the feeling of falling in love and was inspired by the beauty and lifestyle of Miami.

Co-written with 3-time Grammy nominated songwriter Lord Afrixana (Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams) and produced by Mike Molina (Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Lopez), "We Found Love" creates an unforgettable atmosphere leaving listeners enchanted with its infectious pop hook and rhythmic, uplifting melodies.

Growing up in a large, lively Filipino-Polish-American household, the six-piece - whose name comes from the first initial of its members' names from youngest to oldest: Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa and CJ -discovered the shared power of their talents and bright personalities as a unit and began bringing their vision as a musical group to life, delivering music with the power to resonate in every corner of the globe. By integrating sounds, styles, and spirits from around the world, JAGMAC inspires culture and music to move as one.

Combining their love for pop, dance music, hip-hop, and rap, JAGMAC's explosive, upbeat songs are impossible to categorize as any single genre. Instead, the group's music is connected by a simple mission: to spread positivity.

Listen to the new single now: