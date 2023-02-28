Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J. Cole Welcomes Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker & More to Dreamville Festival 2023

J. Cole Welcomes Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker & More to Dreamville Festival 2023

GA+ and VIP two-day passes are on sale now.

Feb. 28, 2023  

J. Cole and his Dreamville team are proud to announce the full music lineup for this year's Dreamville Festival which is set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2. GA, GA+ and VIP two-day passes are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

As in years past, J. Cole has once again invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by multi-platinum-selling R&B global superstar USHER, with additional performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EARTHGANG, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others; while Sunday features one of the world's biggest international superstars Burna Boy, as well as a curated selection of artists like Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more.

To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome fellow international icon, Drake, to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the festival main stage as the two will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs, which collectively have come to define the sound of a generation. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole + Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.

The expanded two-day event will also mark a rare reunion for Dreamville Records as Cole is bringing together the entire music roster to perform at the weekend event including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

The full music lineup broken down by day is listed below and additional information can be found at DreamvilleFest.com:

Saturday, April 1:

USHER
Lil Durk
Ari Lennox
City Girls
Sean Paul
EARTHGANG
Jessie Reyez
Key Glock
SiR
Lute
Omen
Marqus Clae
Victony

Sunday, April 2:

J. Cole + Drake
Burna Boy
Summer Walker
J.I.D
GloRilla
Bas
Waka Flaka Flame
Mario
Ayra Starr
Baby Tate
Cozz
Jordan Ward
Reuben Vincent

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by J. Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area.

Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh's largest city park, and enjoying incredible music performances next April featuring Cole's own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.

Last spring, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries, which were treated to a variety of family-friendly activities and local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community, and has since become one of today's largest and most popular artist-led music festivals.

GA, GA+, and VIP passes are on sale now at DreamvilleFest.com, although fans are encouraged to act fast and buy today as limited quantities remain. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 event will be donated to the festival's official charity partners - the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.



NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On Tides Photo
NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'
sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.
Declan ODonovan Shares Many Years From Now Photo
Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'
Whitehorse’s Declan O’Donovan shares the live performance video of his latest single, “Many Years From Now”, taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release in April. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto.
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love? Photo
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, “Luck Be A Lady” Photo
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
share