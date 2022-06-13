Iyla Unveils New Single '2LATE'

Rising star, Iyla has today returned with a brand-new single, '2LATE,' out now via 3T Entertainment/Astra Velum/EMPIRE. '2LATE' serves as the follow up to 'Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,' which marked the first taste of new music from the California-born artist and songwriter. '2LATE' was written by Iyla and Y2 and produced by longtime collaborator Kadis.

As one might expect with a new Iyla release, '2LATE' arrives with an epic and otherworldly music video. The video was filmed on location in Frazier Park and Crestline in California and directed by longtime collaborator Patrick "Embryo" Tapu, with styling from Brookelyn Styles. Her exemplary, other-worldly visuals are fast becoming an Iyla trademark, each one delving deeper into her avant-garde approach to her art and fueled with important messages.

"I wanted '2LATE' to tell the heart-aching story of moving on from a toxic relationship, falling in love with someone new, and having your heart torn in two places at once," Iyla reveals about the track. Speaking about the video, she adds, "The music video explores the pain of what that love triangle would look like if all three parties were forced to watch it unfold."

This past Spring, Iyla unleashed 'Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,' along with another Patrick "Embryo" Tapu-directed music video, choreographed by Janelle Ginestra. Speaking about the new track, Iyla explained, "I believe our power is in ALL of who we are, not just the best parts. I am my best and my worst. That is the very human dichotomy of sad bitch bad bitch."

'2LATE' and 'Sad Bitch Bad Bitch' mark the highly anticipated return of Iyla, whose last release, 2020's critically acclaimed 7-track EP 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' featured highlights including 'Strings' which MTV hailed as a "standout" cut from the EP, lauding its "skittering, schizophrenic production," over which "she both floats with airy consideration and dives into rage-by-the-syllable sass," 'Tattoo Tears,' which was praised by E! Online as an "excellent pop/r&b hybrid," 'Bad Side,' which Cosmopolitan included on their list of 'Best Songs of the Summer' and the EP's lead single, 'CASH RULES,' featuring hip-hop heavyweight Method Man.

Since the release of Iyla's debut EP, 'War + Raindrops,' (including fan favorites 'Juice' and 'Flowers') the young Los Angeles-born artist -- whose influences include Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah, SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R -has amassed more than 65 million streams across Spotify, Apple and YouTube.

She has achieved Top 40 success at rhythmic radio, been appointed by YouTube Music as one of their Foundry Artists (following in the footsteps of ROSALÍA and Dua Lipa) and headlined her first ever North American tour with sell out shows in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Toronto, to name a few. With just 2 Eps under her belt, Iyla has received critical acclaim from the likes of FADER, V Magazine, NYLON, MTV, and Vogue.

Watch the new music video here: