Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Italy's Deaf Lingo Releases New Single, "Push It"

pixeltracker

This marks the third single off of their upcoming album, Lingonberry.

Mar. 6, 2022  
Italy's Deaf Lingo Releases New Single,

Deaf Lingo (melodic punk, lo-fi garage, bittersweet indie) shares "Push It," the third single from sophomore album Lingonberry. Combining melodic punk, lo-fi garage, and bittersweet indie, the four-piece group has invented their very own blend of alternative rock. 'Push It' is an energized garage rock track, out on all streaming platforms now.

Sandro from the band comments that "'Push it' is a song about laziness, no ambitions and being ok doing nothing. It's about stopping trying to be someone society wants you to be. A sort of social disobedience."

Lingonberry will be released on Swedish label Lövely Records on April 29. Founded in 2015, in the outskirts of Milan, the band has developed a sound that's direct, zestful, and warm while communicating a sense of underlying, unfiltered downheartedness, embodying themes such as alienation, separation, and apathy with a lively and energetic approach.

Deaf Lingo's first effort, the lo-fi punk recording "Split Pee EP" was taped in the basement of a pizza place and followed by frequent gigs in the band's home country. In 2017 the band released their debut album "BUG", which introduced the band to a new audience and enabled them to tour France and Belgium. 2019 saw the release of Deaf Lingo's second EP Friends/Failures, and in 2020 the band teamed up with Double Not for the release of the split "KILLED BY BOREDOM - 27 Songs By Lockdown Survivors".

Connect with Deaf Lingo:

https://www.facebook.com/deaflingo

https://www.instagram.com/deaflingo/

https://deaflingo.bandcamp.com/



Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm

More Hot Stories For You

  • Wasifuddin Dagar honored With WUD Critics' Choice Award
  • GIPSY KINGS By André Reyes Returns To Dubai Opera This March
  • World University of Design presented '2022 Critics' Choice Award' to Padamshri Guru Shovana Narayan
  • Amethyst Presents Latest Collections from Weavers Studio and Sapna Singhania