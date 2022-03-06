Italy's Deaf Lingo Releases New Single,

Deaf Lingo (melodic punk, lo-fi garage, bittersweet indie) shares "Push It," the third single from sophomore album Lingonberry. Combining melodic punk, lo-fi garage, and bittersweet indie, the four-piece group has invented their very own blend of alternative rock. 'Push It' is an energized garage rock track, out on all streaming platforms now.

Sandro from the band comments that "'Push it' is a song about laziness, no ambitions and being ok doing nothing. It's about stopping trying to be someone society wants you to be. A sort of social disobedience."

Lingonberry will be released on Swedish label Lövely Records on April 29. Founded in 2015, in the outskirts of Milan, the band has developed a sound that's direct, zestful, and warm while communicating a sense of underlying, unfiltered downheartedness, embodying themes such as alienation, separation, and apathy with a lively and energetic approach.

Deaf Lingo's first effort, the lo-fi punk recording "Split Pee EP" was taped in the basement of a pizza place and followed by frequent gigs in the band's home country. In 2017 the band released their debut album "BUG", which introduced the band to a new audience and enabled them to tour France and Belgium. 2019 saw the release of Deaf Lingo's second EP Friends/Failures, and in 2020 the band teamed up with Double Not for the release of the split "KILLED BY BOREDOM - 27 Songs By Lockdown Survivors".

