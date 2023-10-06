Italian Producer Sandro Bani Drops 'La Rara'

The track is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Italian Producer Sandro Bani Drops 'La Rara'

A driving force within the Italian and international dance music scene since 2005, Sandro Bani makes his debut on Swiss imprint PinkStarBlack with a powerful club-ready cut, La Rara – out now on all streaming platforms.

Opening with rumbling bass and driving synths, the track's spoken vocals create an alluring energy that intertwines with the groove-inducing instrumental arrangement. Transporting the listener to the dancefloor within moments of play, this larger-than-life creation will keep people moving throughout its duration, no matter where they are hearing it from. Finding support from a host of international acts, this track is set to be one of his biggest releases to-date.

Building up a solid reputation over the years with his slick productions and energetic live sets, Sandro Bani has shared the decks with Fedde Le Grand, NERVO, Yves V, DJs From Mars, R3HAB, Nari and Milani, Brennan Heart, Headhunterz, Lucas & Steve and many more. Connecting with crowds in Croatia, Spain, Montenegro, Greece and Morocco, to name a few, he was also the resident DJ for Zrce Spring Break festival and Bobino Club in Milan.

With an impressive discography across prestigious imprints, Sandro has chartered including Do It Yourself, Glitter, X-Energy, d:vision, Ultra Records, Spinnin' Records, Blanco Y Negro and Samui Recording. Spinning his magic at fashion shows around the globe, he has been invited to perform at Armani, JOEONE and Elisabetta Franchi fashion shows. Launching his own record imprint, he is the Co-Owner, Co-Founder and A&R at Jackpot Records, and collaborates with Music Rails (digital distribution company).



