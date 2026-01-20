Irish Trio Socks In The Frying Pan To Embark on Coast-to-Coast US Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Irish traditional trio Socks in the Frying Pan will embark on a US coast-to-coast tour this St. Patrick's Day season with over 20 performances across 17 states from February 14 - March 15, 2026. Tickets are available here.

"We're absolutely buzzin' to get back stateside," said band member Shane Hayes. "For some of these venues it's a big return, and for some we're breaking new ground. We've got some new material to break in and we've also dug through the old Sock vault for some old stuff we haven't performed for years. We're super excited to share it with everyone on this tour!"

Critically acclaimed as "Live Band of the Year" at the 2020 Celtic Music Awards, Socks in the Frying Pan features band members Shane Hayes (accordion, keyboard, guitar and vocals), multi-instrumentalist Calum Bell (banjo, fiddle, flute, guitar), and David McKindley Ward (guitar and vocals).

Tour Dates

February 14: Musical Bridges Around the World Festival (San Antonio,TX)

February 15: Love & War (Plano, TX)

February 18: Kansas City Irish Center (Kansas City, MO)

February 19: Blue Strawberry (St. Louis, MO)

February 20: Oster Regent Theatre (Cedar Falls, IA)

February 21: Celtic Junction Arts Center (St. Paul, MN)

February 22: Granite City Folk (St. Cloud, MN)

February 23: Shank Hall (Milwaukee, WI)

February 25: Spanish Ballroom (Tacoma, WA)

February 26: Hidden Hall (Seattle, WA)

February 27: Lincoln Theatre (Mount Vernon, WA)

February 28: Rogue Folk Club (Vancouver, Canada)

March 1: The Showdown (Portland, OR)

March 4: Eddie's Attic (Decatur, GA)

March 5: Cain Center for the Arts (Cornelius, NC)

March 6: Encore (Columbia, MD)

March 7: Grunin Center for the Arts (Toms River, NJ)

March 8: The Parting Glass (Saratoga Springs, NY)

March 9: City Winery (Pittsburgh, PA)

March 11: G.A.R. Hall (Peninsula, OH)

March 12: Southgate House Revival (Newport, KY)

March 13: State Theatre (Bay City, MI)

March 15: Franklin Theatre (Franklin, TN)

About Socks in the Frying Pan

Socks in the Frying Pan, a multi-award-winning trio from Ennis, County Clare, Ireland, was formed in 2014. Forged together by a joy for their art, the band comprises Shane Hayes on accordion, Calum Bell on fiddle, and David McKindley-Ward on guitar.

Their 'Socks Sound' combines musicianship with a burning passion for music and tradition, and pitch-perfect harmonies. They have toured extensively, performing in 46 US states, dozens of countries, and every continent, showcasing at renowned festivals such as the Walnut Valley Festival in Kansas, Electric Picnic in Ireland, Tønder Festival in Denmark, and the world-famous New Orleans Jazz Festival.

To date, Socks in the Frying Pan have released five albums including Socks in the Frying Pan (2012), Return of the Giant Sock Monsters from Outer Space (2015), Without a Paddle (2016), Raw & Ríl (Live) (2019), and Waiting for Inspiration (2024), with accolades including 'Best New Band', 'Best Live Band', 'Album of the Year', and 'Best Live Performance of the Year'. Their release, Raw & Ríl, recorded live at Glór Theatre, was awarded 'Best Live Album' by the 2020 Celtic Music Awards.