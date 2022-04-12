Iration and Atmosphere Announce 'Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour'

Hawaiian-bred, California-based reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration and Minneapolis-based underground hip-hop titans Atmosphere have announced their co-headlining Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour.

The 30-date cross-country summer outing, with support from alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid band Katastro and founding member of Living Legends, rapper and producer The Grouch with DJ Fresh, will officially kick off July 8th in Las Vegas and wrap August 26th in Irvine/Southern California, with the headliners swapping closing duties nightly.

Along the way, the eclectic package featuring an inimitable fusion of styles, sounds, and good vibes all-around will stop in Tempe, Albuquerque, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Boca Raton, St. Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Asbury Park, New York City (August 6th at Pier 17), Billings, Spokane, Boise, and Iration's hometown of Santa Barbara, among many other cities, uniting audiences at each and every date.

Iration and Atmosphere will also both perform at San Diego Bayfest on July 9th and Reggae Rise Up - Maryland in Baltimore on July 30th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates, including details for Iration's Zen Island spring tour. Pre-sale tickets for the Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour will begin on Wednesday, April 13th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, April 15th at 10am local time. Visit here for all ticketing details and to purchase.

"We're incredibly stoked to be going out this summer alongside Atmosphere," shares Iration lead vocalist/guitarist Micah Pueschel. "They are a group that we have loved and listened to since our first tour. We've also got Katastro and The Grouch joining us who are great artists that will make the show a rad and diverse blend of sounds. See you out there!"

"We cannot wait to run around this summer making party with the people," adds Slug of Atmosphere. "I need to hear the sounds of smiles and feel the sun's nourishment. Going out on the road with Iration is a blessing. They are pros at making party. We will bathe in the vibes."

Iration - Micah Pueschel [lead vocals/guitar], Adam Taylor [bass], Joe Dickens [drums], Cayson Peterson [keyboard/synth], Micah Brown [guitar/vocals] - is touring in support of their latest full-length album Coastin', which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart upon its June 2020 release.

A record about being thankful for the moments that we have, Coastin' (Three Prong Records), the band's seventh full-length studio album, is a 13-song musical journey showcasing Iration's distinct hybrid style of music blending rock and reggae with elements of pop and newly incorporated R&B, funk and jazz sounds, set against meaningful and personal lyrics that push positivity, good vibes and good feelings into the world. Coastin', declared "truly a melting pot of what this group is capable of" by mxdwn, features the singles "Right Here Right Now," "Move Forward," "Coastin'" and "Chill Out" along with guest appearances from Common Kings and Eli-Mac.

Since their formation over 15 years ago, Iration has racked up more than 1 billion total streams worldwide and established themselves as one of the most popular reggae-rock bands in the world. Their previous albums Hotting Up [2015] and Automatic [2013] both peaked at #1 on Billboard's Reggae Albums Chart with Iration [2018], Double Up [2016] and Time Bomb [2010] each reaching #2 on the chart. The celebrated five-piece, fresh off a triple-header weekend back home in Hawaii, will take their vivacious live performance to select cities this spring on their headlining Zen Island Tour, which commences May 5th in Denver and concludes May 27th back in California for the band's triumphant return to the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

Throughout their impressive and growing career, Iration has also brought their aloha spirit to such festivals as Lollapalooza, Hangout, SXSW, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands and special events for the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Bernie Sanders, in addition to selling out headlining shows across the country and touring alongside such artists as Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Sublime With Rome, UB40, Dirty Heads, 311, and many more.

Atmosphere - rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant - is touring in support of their most recent album WORD?, released October 2021 via Rhymesayers Entertainment, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #29 overall and has accrued over 5 million streams on Spotify to date. The 14-track collection features "Barcade" (feat. Aesop Rock & MF DOOM), "Woes," and "Clocked." WORD? has received rave reviews with Under The Radar Magazine hailing the album "successfully proves that Atmosphere still have the chops to pull off a compelling record" and HotNewHipHop stating, "it's all Atmosphere, who remain in fine form both lyrically and behind the boards."

For over two decades, Atmosphere have quietly influenced and instigated progression of hip-hop as evidenced by sales of 2 million-plus units independently and over 1 billion streams. Atmosphere is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking sophomore album, Lucy Ford, in 2022 and in honor of the occasion will release the album on vinyl for the first time ever on Friday, May 27.

IRATION x ATMOSPHERE "SUNSHINE & SUMMER NIGHTS" TOUR DATES

With special guests Katastro and The Grouch with DJ Fresh

Friday, July 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

Saturday, July 9 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego Bayfest +

Sunday, July 10 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

Tuesday, July 12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ Downtown Albuquerque

Friday, July 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, July 16 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sunday, July 17 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion

Tuesday, July 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Thursday, July 21 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, July 22 - Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

Saturday, July 23 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Spa Beach Park

Sunday, July 24 - Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

Tuesday, July 26 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

Thursday, July 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Friday, July 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up - Maryland +

Sunday, July 31 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Tuesday, August 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Thursday, August 4 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point

Friday, August 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

Saturday, August 6 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Thursday, August 11 - Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social

Friday, August 12 - Billings, MT @ ZooMontana

Saturday, August 13 - Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

Sunday, August 14 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 17 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Thursday, August 18 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, August 19 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^

Wednesday, August 24 - Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park

Thursday, August 25 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Friday, August 26 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

+ indicates festival appearances

^ indicates Iration only

IRATION "ZEN ISLAND TOUR" TOUR DATES

With special guests Tropidelic and Kash'd Out

Thursday, May 5 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Friday, May 6 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Saturday, May 7 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

Sunday, May 8 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

Tuesday, May 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, May 12 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

Friday, May 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

Saturday, May 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Sunday, May 15 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Wednesday, May 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Thursday, May 19 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Friday, May 20 - Garrettsville, OH @ Sunny Days Festival

Saturday, May 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sunday, May 22 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns

Thursday, May 26 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock After Dark

Friday, May 27 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley