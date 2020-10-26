Introducing Sonic Workshops, a Brand New Form of Music Industry Education

Some of the best ideas are born from hardship.

Some of the best ideas are born from hardship and with COVID-19 turning the music industry on its head, many have been forced to innovate. Out of the UK comes Sonic Workshops, a community of forward-thinking ambitious people that teach and encourage accountability, team-building, and networking. Sonic Workshops offers one-to-one online mentoring with some of the most pioneering and active people in the music in today. To learn more about Sonic Workshops, please visit: www.sonicworkshops.co.uk

Shares director and co-founder George Donoghue: "Over the years I have been lucky enough to have been mentored and taken under the wing of some great people, a tradition that is upheld in the recording community. I was shown behind the curtain and into the reality of how it all works. Sonic Workshops was started from this idea of passing on this tradition of mentoring."

Sonic Workshops currently offers courses in touring, studio, music theory, and more, and they endeavor to match members with a mentor and a team that can help them achieve their career goals and ambitions.

The goal of Sonic Workshops is to provide a modern and affordable evolution to music education. They currently offer two possible subscriptions: Basic or Premium memberships. At £1 per month (approximately $1.30), a Basic membership allows access to the Sonic Workshops community and the ability to buy tokens for one-to-one mentoring sessions.

The Premium membership (£20/$25 per month) allows access to the Sonic Workshops community, weekly accountability club, access to Q&As with guests, and one mentoring session per month.

Current mentors available for one-to-one sessions over Zoom include: Danny Harvey (co-founder of Sonic Workshops, manager at Tandem Management), Benjamin Langford Bliss (founding member of As It Is), Kate Truscott (general manager and brand partnership manager at the Kevin Lyman Group), Sam Rushton (lead guitarist for Orchards), Dayna Travers (founder/CEO of Big Picture Media), and more.

At a time when many are feeling isolated, Sonic Workshops is creating a much-needed community and opportunity for growth within the music industry. For more information, please visit: www.sonicworkshops.co.uk.

