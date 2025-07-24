Interview: N.Flying Talks U.S. Tour, New Album, and More!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South Korean rock band N.Flying is about to embark on a tour in America for the first time in over two years. This new venture comes after the band just released their latest album, "Everlasting."

Formed by FNC Entertainment in 2013, the group released its first digital indie single "Basket" in Japan on October 1, 2013, and made their official debut in Korea on May 20, 2015. Since then, the group has released several albums and singles and embarked on tours across the world. As of earlier this year, all members have completed their mandatory military service, bringing the group together as one for the first time in years.

I chatted with the members of N.Flying - Seung Hyub, Cha Hun, Jae Hyun, Hwe Seung, and Dong Sung about their recent album release, upcoming tour, and more. Check out what they had to say below!

You're about to head back to the USA for the first time in over two years, how are you feeling?

Seung Hyub: Hi, this is Seung Hyub. First of all, I’m so excited. When we started the 'Do What You Want' tour, we promised to come back every year, so I felt sorry that we couldn’t make it last year. I hope that the fans who remember us from the previous time will be there again.

Hwe Seung: We promised we’d be back soon, but due to military service and the album release, I feel like we kept fans waiting too long. I really want to see N.fia soon!

Jae Hyun: I can’t wait to see our N.Fia who are waiting for us in the U.S. 2 years ago, it was our first U.S. tour, so I was really nervous but also excited. This time, I want to reduce the nerves and fully embrace the excitement of meeting N.Fia with confidence!

Cha Hun: I’m so happy we can keep our promise to come back, and I’m really looking forward to making more joyful memories.

Dong Sung: It’s been a while, so I feel sorry for being late, but also happy to see N.Fia again. Since we haven’t been able to come often, I want to make it a really fun time.

What's new or different about this tour that fans can look forward to, or something you can share about the N.Flying concert experience for those who maybe have never seen you before?

Seung Hyub: I think it’s all about the live band performance and our energy.

Hwe Seung: The album we’ll perform has a deeper N.Flying color, and we’ve grown so much through continuous performances, so I believe this tour will be even more exciting.

Do you have any favorite places to go or visit when you're in America?

Seung Hyub: I enjoy feeling the vibe of each city, so I want to run outside.

Hwe Seung: I’ve only been there once, so there’s still so much I don’t know! I want to learn more about the U.S.

Jae Hyun: I love the streets of America. Especially shopping! I like the unique American vibes and styles. It makes me feel like I’m really in the U.S., like I’ve stepped into a movie scene.

Dong Sung: Rather than specific places, I want to see scenic views in each city, try local restaurants, and since I’m into fitness, I’d like to visit local gyms.

What's different about performing abroad vs. performing in Korea or Japan?

Jae Hyun: While the love from N.Fia is the same everywhere, each country’s culture and vibe are different. As performers, it’s so fascinating and fun. For example, in the U.S., audiences don’t just move to the rhythm—they dance and let loose like it's a club!

Cha Hun: Since the fans are different, the joy of performing while seeing their reactions is also different.

Dong Sung: Honestly, fans always enjoy our performances together, so I don’t feel a big difference.

How has N.Flying grown or changed since the last time you were on tour here, either musically or personally?

Jae Hyun: Our individual abilities have definitely improved the most. While our musical skills have grown, our mindsets have also matured. We’ve become better at managing ourselves for long-term music careers—hopefully until we’re 80. We used to avoid discussing personal concerns, but now we talk more and support each other more. I feel the team has matured, and so has N.Flying overall.

Hwe Seung: Even though time has passed, our desire to create good music and performances hasn’t changed. I believe the effort we put in during the time apart will come through in this tour.

You also recently released your second full-length album, Everlasting. Can you talk a bit about the new album?

Seung Hyub: This album reflects our mindset and lives as we mark our 10th anniversary. It tells the story of people who, though more mature now, are still navigating an uncertain youth.

Cha Hun: Because fans waited so long, we put a lot of effort into meeting everyone’s expectations. We really tried to include something for everyone.

Dong Sung: After completing my military service, we came back with our second full album in 10 years. The title track “Everlasting” conveys a message like “I want to stay by your side unchanged.” There are 11 more tracks in various genres—I’d recommend “Love You Like That.”

What songs are you most looking forward to performing on this upcoming tour?

Seung Hyub: Dangerously. I think fans will enjoy the powerful sound.

Hwe Seung: There are so many songs we haven’t been able to perform yet, so I’m excited about the new songs and our stage overall.

Jae Hyun: I’m excited for the entire &CON4 : FULL CIRCLE tour. It’s been a long time, and we always build our setlist thinking about how to make N.Fia happy. I’m curious and excited about how fans in the U.S. will enjoy it.

Cha Hun: I’m looking forward to how fans will react emotionally to the title track “Everlasting”

Dong Sung: Since it’s been a while, I’m looking forward to performing every song.

Can you give any spoilers for your fans about what they can expect on tour?

Seung Hyub: Get your squats ready…!

Hwe Seung: Is there probably something new?! What could it be?!

Jae Hyun: We’re bringing loads of things we hope you’ll love.

Cha Hun: As someone who’s constantly researching guitar tones, you’ll hear some new ones!

Dong Sung: You might get to hear some new songs?!

Any message you want to share with your fans?

Seung Hyub: To our N.Fia in the U.S., we finally get to meet again. Every U.S. tour feels like a big challenge. The cities are still new to us, and the thought of meeting new fans makes my heart race! Let’s burn it up together!

Hwe Seung: Sorry for keeping you waiting, N.Fia! Let’s make unforgettable memories with our deeper N.Flying color! See you soon! :)

Jae Hyun: To N.Fia all over the world—thank you so much for waiting and continuing to support N.Flying during that time. We’re always working hard to show our best selves, and your support keeps us going. If N.Fia is happy, we can make music joyfully for life. I’m so happy to take on this world tour challenge and can’t wait to meet more of you and connect. Thank you for always loving and supporting us. We love you.

Cha Hun: Since the last tour, we’ve been through military service, and I know you waited a long time. Thank you so much for not forgetting us—we’ll create unforgettable memories for you!

Dong Sung: Thank you for waiting. I can’t wait to see you—love you!